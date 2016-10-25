Halloween activities for kids and adults in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

With Halloween right around the corner, parents are scrambling to outfit their kids as couples search for the perfect Daenerys and Khal Drogo costumes. Summit County will play host to a myriad of activities for both the young and the young at heart this week to celebrate the spooky holiday.

FRISCO

Haunted House, Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31; 6–10 p.m.

The former Frisco community center at 110 3rd Ave. (corner of 3rd Avenue and Granite Street) will be unrecognizable once it is transformed into a haunted castle by the town of Frisco and the Mountain Mentors Teen Program and Summit County Teen Center. This annual haunted house is a creative and spooky labor of love for local volunteers and youth. The Haunted House is recommended for ages 7 and up, and guests are invited to drop by for a good scare for a good cause benefiting Mountain Mentors Teen Program, Summit County Teen Center. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for students or $20 for a family 4 pack.

Nightmare at the Museum, Friday, Oct. 28; 5–8 p.m.

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum is hosting a free after-hours reception from 5–8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in Gothic or Victorian attire and explore the Frisco Historic Park by lantern. Light refreshments and treats will be provided.

“Historic buildings by lantern? There is no better way to imagine who inhabited these buildings and whether or not they might be lingering,” said Simone Belz, Frisco museum director, in a statement.

Frisco Cemetery Crawl benefitting the Summit County Coroner, Oct. 28; 7 p.m.

Guests are invited on a Frisco Cemetery Crawl benefitting the Summit County Coroner’s office to uncover the many fascinating stories of the Frisco Cemetery. For a $10 donation, ghoulish guests may join the Summit County Coroner for this historic tour. Ticket sales will be available at the Frisco Schoolhouse Museum during the Nightmare at the Museum event.

Trick-or-Treat on Frisco Main Street, Monday, Oct. 31; 6–8 p.m.

Bright orange jack-o-lanterns hanging outside of Main Street businesses and on buildings at the Frisco Historic Park will indicate that businesses are handing out treats. Frisco Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7th Avenue to Madison Avenue from 5:30–8:30 p.m. to accommodate little ghouls and goblins.

Pumpkin drop-off; runs through Nov. 13

High Country Conservation Center is hosting a free pumpkin drop-off this season. There will be toters at the Frisco and Breckenridge Recycling Centers and Curb to Compost will be picking them up to be composted and made into soil. This service will run through Nov. 13.

Candy Give Back, Nov. 1-8

Children are invited to donate some of their Halloween candy after selecting their favorites to keep. Stork & Bear Co. is partnering with the Frisco/Copper Information Center (300 Main St.), Frisco Elementary, the Peak School and Summit County Preschool as drop off points for donated candy from Nov. 1–8. This candy will then be donated to a veterans/active military organization, Operation Gratitude, so that it will be enjoyed by both active duty service members and veterans. Participants are asked to only donate fresh Halloween candy and not candy from other holidays earlier in the year. At the Frisco/Copper Information Center and Stork and Bear Co., each child will be given a small gift for any donated candy. For more information, please call (970) 668-5937.

More information about Frisco’s Halloween celebrations may be found at TownofFrisco.com.

BRECKENRIDGE

Dog-O-Ween; Saturday, Oct. 29; noon to 8 p.m.

Join human and canine pals at Broken Compass Brewing for the second annual Dog-O-Ween celebration and costume contest. The staff is giving out prizes every hour between noon and 8 p.m. for the best dressed dog of the hour (human costumes in collaboration are encouraged but not required). Prizes include: Cycle Dog dog bowls, collars and leashes made from upcycled bike tubing, certificates for a day of doggie day care at the Dog House and doggie chew toys.

Halloween Dodgeball Tournament; Friday, Oct. 28; all day

Do you think you have what it takes to dodge witches, goblins and maybe even White Goodman? Breckenridge Recreation Center’s eighth annual Halloween Dodgeball Tournament is a chance to show off skills and a costume. A minimum of six players per team is required with at least two females. All teams must register by 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. $100.

Trick or Trails 5K & 10K; Saturday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m.

Costume themed 5K and 10K trail races in Breckenridge. Prizes for fastest ghouls and for best costumes. Sign up online or in Vertical Runner Breckenridge. (970) 980-3794.

BRECKENRIDGE HERITAGE ALLIANCE

Haunted Tour; Wednesdays & Saturdays; 7:30 p.m.

Guides share eerie stories from Breckenridge’s raw past (by light of lantern) which remain unexplained to this day. $15/adults, $10 kids (4-12). Reservations required by 5 p.m. day of tour.

Paranormal Investigations; Friday, Oct. 28; 6 p.m.

Cold spots. Breezes. Dark shadows. These are only some of the strange experiences reported in the historic Briggle home. Join a paranormal investigator and a medium to investigate. Reservations required by 5 p.m. day of tour.

Witches Brew Tour and Tea; Saturday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tea and snacks are served on the historical tour with exclusive access to the historical Briggle house. $15/adults, $10 kids (4-12).

Tombstone Tales; Friday, Oct. 28; 5 p.m.

The Valley Brook Cemetery is full of secrets and surprises ranging from how it was designed to who is buried there and why. $15/adults, $10 kids (4-12). Reservations required by 4 p.m. day of tour.

Milne Madhouse; Monday, Oct. 31; 4–7 p.m.

The historic Milne house is full of ghosts from Breckenridge past and present. Free; donations accepted. 102 N. Harris St.

All tours have a 24-hour cancellation policy. Go to breckheritage.com or call (970) 453-9767 x2.

BRECKENRIDGE TOURS

Ghostly Tales; nightly; 7 p.m.

Explore the darker side of Breckenridge’s wild west past with chilling tales of the ghosts that remain here. Ghost hunting equipment provided. Saturday, Oct. 29 will include a paranormal search of three of Breckenridge’s most haunted buildings. Adults $18 (credit card) or $15 (cash); child $10 (4 – 12). Meets at the Dredge Restaurant. Call Gail (970) 343-9169 or Jamie (970) 485-2894.

Voices from the Grave; Saturday, Oct. 29, Monday Oct. 31; 10:30 a.m.

Go back in time with this walking tour which starts at the site of the original cemetery of Breckenridge. Hear the history of the town’s burial grounds and also the stories of the locals that are buried here. Adult $15 Child $10 (4-12). Call Gail (970) 343-9169.

Tarot Readings; Oct. 26-29

Mr. E. will be offering Tarot readings following our ghost tour. $1 per minute. Call Gail (970) 343-9169.

Wild West Tour; Oct. 29-31; 10:30 a.m.

Partly historic, partly strange and partly ghostly, this tour will give a complete overview of the town. Adult $15 Child $10 (4-12). Call Jamie (970) 485-2894.

SILVERTHORNE

HOWLaween Ball; Oct. 28; 7-11 p.m.

The third annual HOWLaween Ball will benefit three local animal welfare groups: LAPS, Far View Horse Rescue and Animal Rescue of the Rockies. This is an adult 21-and-over event featuring a costume party and cash bar with local brewery favorites. Advance tickets $20, $25 at the door. Silverthorne Pavilion. Go to http://www.howlaween.com.