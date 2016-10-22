Michael Franti Trio, Lettuce to headline Vail Snow Daze, Dec. 9-11 | SummitDaily.com

VAIL — The Michael Franti Trio and Lettuce will headline Vail Snow Daze, Vail Mountain’s early season celebration, with two nights of free concerts. Bud Light presents The Michael Franti Trio on Friday, Dec. 9, and Lettuce on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“Vail Snow Daze will once again kick off the 2016-17 winter season for the town of Vail and for the resort,” said Phil Metz, senior director of marketing at Vail Mountain. “Vail Mountain hosts top-name entertainment each year in order to create an atmosphere that will last all season for our guests.”

All Vail Snow Daze concerts are free of charge and will be held at Solaris in Vail Village. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and shows start at 6 p.m. The schedule of activities for Vail Snow Daze 2016 will also include the return of the sponsor expo village and gear demos at the base of Gondola One, as well as aprés and after-dark parties in town.

Vail Mountain will open for winter operations on Friday, Nov. 18. Vail Snow Daze is the first of multiple events Vail will host during the 2016-17 season, including Skadi Vail, a women’s-only ski fest; and Vail Holidaze, a family holiday celebration, Dec. 16-18.

About the music

Michael Franti is a musician, filmmaker and humanitarian who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry. Long known for his globally conscious lyrics, powerful performances and dynamic live shows, Franti has continually been at the forefront of lyrical activism, using his music as a positive force for change.

Franti’s new single, “Once a Day,” from his upcoming debut album on Fantasy Records, is based on his son’s diagnosis with a rare kidney disease in the hopes that this song would be inspirational and uplifting to anyone who is going through challenging times. This new song has the same feel-good, inspiring vibe as “Say Hey (I Love You),” his two-time platinum hit single.

For more than two decades, Lettuce has brought a new vitality to classic funk, matching its smooth and soulful grooves with a hip-hop-inspired urgency and mastery of beat. On its latest album, “Crush,” drummer Adam Deitch, guitarists Adam Smirnoff and Eric Krasno, bassist Erick “Jesus” Coomes, keyboardist Neal Evans, keyboardist and vocalist Nigel Hall, saxophonist Ryan Zoidis and trumpet player Eric Bloom channel the sonic freedom and infectious energy of the band’s live show.

In recent years, Lettuce has sold out multiple shows across the United States and watched its fan base expand as the band has hit bigger and bigger stages and earned its name as a can’t-miss live act.

For more information on Vail Snow Daze, visit http://www.vail.com/snowdaze. For more information about Vail Mountain, visit http://www.vail.com or call (970) SKI-VAIL.