NRO to play Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony on July 7 in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Join the National Repertory Orchestra, led by Emmy-award winning conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya, for this performance featuring two of the most revered works in the repertoire. Maestro Harth-Bedoya is in his 17th season as music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and is chief conductor of the Norwegian Radio Orchestra in Oslo.

The National Repertory Orchestra is honored to have distinguished alumna, Michaela Paetsch, return for what will surely be a captivating experience. A Colorado native, her playing has been described as "gloriously charged … beguilingly velvety" (The Strad). She credits her success to performing with her musical family and has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician in some of the most famous concert halls around the globe. Felix Mendelssohn's dazzling Violin Concerto in E minor is a staple of the violin repertoire, and for good reason. This piece marked a new era in the composer's work and his masterful technique leaves the soloist in complete command of the stage. This intense collaboration between Paetsch and Maestro Harth-Bedoya is not to be missed.

Shostakovich wrote what is now one of his most famous symphonies in response to a great deal of pressure and disdain from Stalin, threatening not only his career but his life. While his Symphony no. 5 in D minor, op. 47 was well-received, it is now known that the triumphant finale is actually a tongue-in-cheek joke on the dictator, the composer's only safe way to rebel. The work is filled with folk-tunes, references to the Russian Orthodox Church, lighthearted dances and patriotic marches, but even the most innocent-seeming sections all have hidden meaning, expressing dangerous feelings of unrest in a turbulent time. Come experience this profoundly powerful and dynamic work.

This concert also features Fiesta! by Jimmy López. López has been described as "one of the most interesting young composers anywhere today," making him a perfect addition to this program of classical giants. His exciting and energetic piece was commissioned by the evening's guest conductor for the Lima Philharmonic Society's 100th Anniversary. Maestro Harth-Bedoya is the founder and artistic director of Caminos del Inka, Inc., a nonprofit organization created to rediscover, preserve and disseminate the musical legacy of South America.

Come meet Miguel Harth-Bedoya at a reception combining visual arts, performing arts and mental health. This event is hosted by the nonprofit Summit County Arts Council and held in their Art's Alive Gallery space. The reception will feature information about the Building Hope: an initiative designed to create a more coordinated, effective and responsive mental health system. For more information contact the National Repertory Orchestra at 970-453-5825 or NROMusic.com