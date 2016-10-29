Social Summit photos: 33rd annual Wine in the Pines at Keystone Resort | SummitDaily.com

Social Summit photos: 33rd annual Wine in the Pines at Keystone Resort
October 29, 2016
The 33rd annual Wine in the Pines was held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Keystone Resort and Conference Center. Hundreds of guests gathered at the Conference Center to indulge in a variety of culinary dishes and a large selection of desserts made by executive pastry chef Ned Archibald. The event supports the Denver-based nonprofit Ability Connection Colorado, which turned 70 this year. This year’s proceeds will again go toward the organization’s employment programs.
