Social Summit photos: 33rd annual Wine in the Pines at Keystone Resort | SummitDaily.com

The 33rd annual Wine in the Pines was held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Keystone Resort and Conference Center. Hundreds of guests gathered at the Conference Center to indulge in a variety of culinary dishes and a large selection of desserts made by executive pastry chef Ned Archibald. The event supports the Denver-based nonprofit Ability Connection Colorado, which turned 70 this year. This year’s proceeds will again go toward the organization’s employment programs.