Spinphony brings classical rock mash-up concert to Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

Born from a vision to combine great classical music with pop and rock favorites, Spinphony brings its “pop baroque” mashups to life, connecting audiences of all ages and exposing listeners to new genres they might not discover otherwise. In partnership with Summit Music and Arts, the town of Silverthorne welcomes the innovative concert to the Silverthorne Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 27.

“Young people recognize a lot of the newer pop songs and older people get a real kick out of mash-ups like ‘Bach in Black’ (ACDC/Bach) and ‘Don’t Stop Beethoven.’ We see heads bopping, and people humming or clapping along throughout the audience,” said Spinphony founder, violinist and composer, Brett Omara, in a statement. “In some ways it’s more of a rock show than a classical concert but we do have interludes of classic string quartets like Beethoven Op. 18 and Schubert’s famous ‘Death in the Maiden Quartet.’ We also perform many original compositions which are written in our ‘pop baroque’ style.”

In addition to the unique take on the music, Spinphony is a visually captivating performance with great attention to detail paid to movement and choreography.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., when guests can view a pre-concert art exhibition in the Pavilion. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and are available at http://www.summitmusicandarts.org. Costume party dress is welcome, and the best costume will win a $100 gift certificate to Sauce on the Blue.

The Spinphony electric string quartet is comprised of Omara and Anna Morris on violin, Michaela Borth on five-string violin and Hillary Flowers on cello. The four ladies met freelancing in the Denver music scene and are all classically trained graduates of music conservatories. When they are not rocking out in Spinphony, all four ladies perform in orchestras, chamber ensembles and teach.

Omara performs regularly with Opera Colorado, Colorado Ballet, Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Central City Opera, Boulder Philharmonic, Fort Collins Philharmonic, Sphere Ensemble and the Santa Fe Concert Association Orchestra. She has toured with Kanye West, taught violin and doubled for Jessica Alba in the feature film “The Eye,” and was a member of DBR and the mission who toured with Phillip Glass and Bill T. Jones Dance Company.

As an ensemble player, Morris has performed in the Tuscia Operafestival orchestra and the Tuscia Operafestival chamber orchestra (Viterbo, Italy), l’orchestra giovanile della Fondazione Pergolesi Spontini (Pescara, Italy), the Littleton Symphony Orchestra (CO), Colorado Young Symphonia, Musica Sacra Chamber Orchestra and recently appeared as a soloist with the Eureka Symphony playing Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto in D.

Borth leads an active performing life playing extensively along Colorado’s Front Range orchestras including the Boulder Chamber Orchestra, Fort Collins Symphony, Greeley Philharmonic and Cheyenne Symphony. She has performed across the country as well as abroad in Europe playing with the AIMS Festival in Graz, Austria, focusing on operatic genres.

Flowers, on cello, is an active chamber and orchestral musician. She currently resides in Denver where she performs in the Denver-based “pop baroque” group Spinphony and the contemporary Nebula Ensemble.

“We met Len Rhodes, who runs Summit Music and Arts, at a Spinphony performance last year and he invited us to perform in Silverthorne,” said Omara. “We’ve played shows in a lot of mountain towns and are excited to expose people in Summit County to our unique music.“

For more information about Spinphony, visit http://www.spinphonystrings.com or find them on itunes.