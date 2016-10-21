Summit County live music calendar, Oct. 21-27 | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

Friday, Oct. 21

Harmonious Junk; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Rock and blues dance music. No cover with dinner.

Local Folk; 10 p.m.; The Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. Local string band putting their foot-stomping twist on classic bluegrass music. Free.

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

T&J; 5–8 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. T&J (Tony & Jose) is a music duo/band from Rollinsville, Colorado, formed by Tony Molina (guitar, voice, percussion) and Jose Garcia-Paine (voice, percussion, guitar). The band was formed in 2014 when Tony and Jose met while working as teachers at the local high school in Nederland, Colorado.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Digg; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Digg is a progressive fusion of rock, blues, funk and jazz, blending styles to create a diverse, yet cohesive sound in their quickly growing catalog of original music. Free.

Honey Puddle; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Tribute to Led Zeppelin, features local favorite Jessica Jones. No cover with dinner.

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

Todd Johnson and Keith Synnestvedt; noon to 6 p.m.; Foote’s Rest, Frisco. Johnson will open, and Synnestvedt will begin at 3 p.m., weather dependent. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Keith Synnestvedt; noon to 4; Foote’s Rest, Frisco. Singer/songwriter, weather dependent. Free.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.