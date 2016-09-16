Summit County live music calendar, Sept. 16-22 | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

BE A PART OF THE SCENE

Friday, Sept. 16

Keith Synnestvedt; noon to 4 p.m.; Foote’s Rest, Frisco. Singer/songwriter. Free.

Kevin Danzig; 10 a.m.; Dillon Farmers Market, Dillon. Free.

Union Gray; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. No cover with dinner.

Zuma Road; 9:30 p.m.; The Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. The five-piece groove, soul, rock group Zuma Road draws from a wide range of musical influences.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Red Carpet Rave; 9 p.m.; The Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. Breckenridge Film Festival Red Carpet Rave after-party starts at 9 p.m. and goes all night. Opening local act Joe Teichman starts the party off and will be followed by Julian Peterson. His trio gathers elements from country, blues, old R&B and folk music and combines them with a groove-based, indie rock sound. $10 cover charge includes complimentary champagne.

The Matt Spinks Band; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Rock/dance covers. No cover with dinner.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays living room concert. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Zoogma; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Zoogma is an electronic band based in Nashville, Tennessee.