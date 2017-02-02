Summit County’s live music calendar | SummitDaily.com

Friday, Feb. 3

Apres Bluegrass

2:30 p.m., Arapahoe Basin, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Dillon. High Country plays authentic mountain music at the Basin with guitar, fiddle, banjo and bass.

Living Room Concert Series

4:30 p.m., Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco. Page McClean will perform a mix of orgiinals and covers. No cover.

Trading Fours Jazz Quartet

6-9 p.m., Silverheels Bar and Grill, 601 Main St., Frisco. Featuring Summit’s Sean O’Connor on saxophone, Trading Fours plays jazz standards and classic favorites. The performance will include special guest Christian Torsell, a talented Leadville saxophonist.

Smooth Money Gesture

9 p.m. The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. A modern rock and roll band based in Nederland that plays improvisational high-energy psychedelic rock. Free.

Funk Trek

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Funk Trek is a nine-piece band with four horns and intense, high-energy live funk. Free.

High Country Bluegrass

9 p.m., The Cala Inn, 40 Cove Boulevard, Dillon. High Country plays high lonesome, authentic Mountain Music! Lineup includes Dru Griffin (guitar) Frank Wott (Bass) Kris Votruba (banjo) Michael Chevalier (fiddle).

The Railbenders

10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. The Railbenders are a Denver-based band that blend outlaw country and alt-country with dynamic live shows. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Funky Johnson

10 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. A local funk band with guitar grooves, a solid bass and tight drum beats. Playing originals and classic covers. No cover.

Saturday, Feb. 4

England, France and Gershwin

4 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge. Clarinetist Julianne Scott performing with pianist Len Rhodes. The program will include the music of Vaughan Williams, Elgar, Debussy, Ravel and Gershwin. For tickets and more information, visit Summitmusicandarts.org or call (970) 389-5788.

Thin Air

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Thin Air is a Widespread Panic tribute band that strives to capture the essence of Panic as accurately as possible in sound and delivery. Free.

Envy Alo

9 p.m. The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Envy Alo has quickly created a signature sound built on an array of diverse influences ranging from old school, organ-trio and jazzy funk to newer, heavier rock fusions. No cover.

Lionel Young Band and Michael Hornbuckle Band

10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. Lionel Young Band won the 2011 International Blues Challenge band competition and has played with greats like Stevie Wonder. Michael Hornbuckle has been bringing blues and rock music to people for two decades and opened for greats, like the Doobie Brothers. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Jessica Jones and the New Band

10 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. Jessica Jones is a Denver-based artist that plays a range of music in numerous bands.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Bonfire Dub

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. A deep and powerful blend of roots music: original songs with rich melodies, featuring down tempo, acoustic-laced and electric reggae, folk and dub. Free.

Useful Jenkins

10 p.m. The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. A contemporary acoustic band with a bluegrass foundation that uses their grass-roots to tap into other genres such as folk, funk, rock and hip hop. Free.

Bluegrass Picking Night

7:30 p.m., Prosit, 313 Main St., Frisco. Experienced and beginner bluegrass musicians are invited to bring their instruments and play in a group setting.

Live Band Karaoke

9:30 p.m., The Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Live Karaoke Kings are your backing band with over 70 songs in their catalog. No cover.

Living Room Concert Series

4:30 p.m., Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco. Local musician Randall McKinnon will perform live music.