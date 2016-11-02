Winter Dew Tour announces concert lineup with Joey Bada$$, DJ A-Trak and rapper D.R.A.M. | SummitDaily.com

The Enthusiast Network announced that nationally acclaimed rapper Joey Bada$$ will headline this year’s Winter Dew Tour concert, along with DJ A-Trak and rapper D.R.A.M. The concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Riverwalk Center in downtown Breckenridge as part of the re-imagined winter ski and snowboard competition and festival taking place Dec. 8-11.

Brooklyn rapper and self-made poet Joey Bada$$ has had a memorable 2016 with the release of his hit single “Devastated.” He also made his television debut in the second season of the hit TV series “Mr. Robot,” where he was cast in the recurring role of Leon. His upcoming second album “AABA” — the acronym meaning still not announced — will be released soon.

Canadian-born A-Trak stands out as an MVP in the DJ culture, with a nearly two-decade career in the industry that covers all facets of the craft. Hip-hop artist D.R.A.M.’s studio album “Big Baby D.R.A.M.” launched in October and has been receiving critical acclaim from major hip-hop and music publications.

Tickets are now on sale for the Dew Tour Concert via BreckCreate.org and are $37.50. The 18+ show will start at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.