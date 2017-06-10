Epic Discovery theme park open for summer (photos) | SummitDaily.com

Epic Discovery theme park open for summer (photos)
June 10, 2017
Several hundred feet below the snowline, visitors young and not-yet-old donning shorts and T-shirts explore the opening day of the theme park at Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 8 base on Friday afternoon. Formerly known as Breckenridge Fun Park, Epic Discovery offers similar rides to past years with additional "learn through play" themes to educate visitors about the White Pine National Forest ecosystem and its history. From panning for gemstomes to zipping through the alpine forest on either a self-control roller coaster or a zip-line, the summerlong high-altitude theme park will be open until Sept. 10.
