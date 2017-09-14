A&E Briefs: Breck Film Fest announces lineup, and more

Breckenridge Film Festival announces full program lineup

Filmmakers and film enthusiasts return to the High Country to the 37th consecutive year for the Breck Film Fest. The lineup includes 70 films represented by over 60 filmmakers including BFF alumni and student artists. From Thursday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 24, there will be 34 Colorado premieres, 11 international premieres and 12 U.S. premieres. Film blocks feature stories of adventure, insightful documentaries, comedic shorts, suspenseful dramas and a highly regarded student film presentation. Among the films being shown are "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," "Blood Road," an adventure reel, featuring "North of Known" and "Expedition Alaska," both versions of "Beauty and the Beast" (from 1991 and 2017), "#Will," "Holden On," "Avanyu," "Mining The Motherlode," "Water & Power: A California Heist" and more. After each of the film showings follow unique accompanying events, such as panel discussions, mountain bike demos, group trail runs, audience discussions and opportunities to speak to people from all sectors of the film industry. In attendance will be professors, town council members, journalists, famous athletes, directors, producers, animators, therapists, public officials and film fans from all walks of life. Tickets to the film screenings range from $12-20. For more information, a full lineup or tickets visit, BreckFilmFest.org.

CMC Leadville hosts lecture on fear

As part of the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, Dr. Margee Kerr, sociologist and author of "Scream: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear" will be presenting a lecture at Colorado Mountain College's Leadville campus. Kerr studies the science of fear and why humans enjoy scaring themselves. Her lecture titled "The Upside of Fear: How and Why We Enjoy Thrills and Chills" is set to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at CMC Leadville's KW Room of the Climax Molybdenum Leadership Center. Kerr will talk about the creative ways humans engage with thrilling and scary materials. She has a BA from Hollins University and a PhD in sociology from the University of Pittsburgh, where she teaches. There will be an opportunity for questions and refreshments will be served. This enlightening lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, visit CollegiatePeaksForum.org.

HC3 celebrates local, sustainable food

HC3 will be celebrating local and sustainably produced foods during their 9th annual Harvest Dinner at Vinny's Euro American Restaurant in Frisco. The dinner, taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 5-9:30 p.m., is a four course meal created from the donations of local farms and food sources. Plates are $55 for adults and $25 for children, with all proceeds going to HC3.

Vinny's will provide the perfect venue for this dinner, as their mission is to provide diners with homemade, organic, sustainably produced foods. Vinny's owner and chef, Vincent Monarcha, prides himself on being eco-minded. Vinny's is enrolled in HC3's Resource Wise business program, which means they are a sustainable business and have dramatically reduced the amount of trash sent to the landfill, by recycling all their food scraps in the Food SCRAP Recycling Program. In addition, the staff has even agreed to pitch in for the dinner, by donating their time to High Country Conservation Center, demonstrating their dedication to the cause.

At the Harvest Dinner, chef Vinny will prepare a four course meal based off the ingredients provided by farm donations. In most cases, these ingredients will be locally sourced, organic or sustainably produced. Farms and businesses that have already agreed to donate include Wag's Orchard, Anna's Sustainable Seafood, Vail Meat Company, Miller Farms, Higgle's Ice Cream, Blue Moon Bakery and Helga's Pies, with more donations still coming. Past year event goer, Sha Miklas, said of the Harvest Dinner, "This event is a great way to learn more about the local farms in the area and the most delicious event of the season."

To make reservations for the Harvest Dinner, contact Jenny Hammock by calling 970-668-5703 or email jenny@highcountryconservation.org. Space is limited.