Alpenglow Chamber Music Festival continues with soiree, concert | SummitDaily.com

Cost: Soiree tickets are $75 per person and seating is limited; concert tickets are $20 regular price, $10 seniors (65+) and free for students

Where: Soiree at a private residence in Silverthorne; concert at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, Dillon

The Alpenglow Chamber Music Festival continues this weekend with a soiree on Friday, Sept. 16, and another concert on Saturday, Sept. 17. Musician Jennifer Grim will be departing the festival, but clarinet player Igor Begelman will be joining Rieko Aizawa, Jesse Mills and Efe Baltacigil.

MEET the musician

Begelman, raised in Kiev, Ukraine, has a family background in music.

“My mother, being a graduate of Moscow Conservatory, did see me as being involved (with music),” Begelman said in a statement. “But my mother teaching me wasn’t really working.”

His mother sought out the strictest music instructor she could find, with little regard for the instrument he would learn.

“It turned out that the clarinet teacher was a really great teacher but also the strictest one out there,” he said. “That propelled me to pursue this in a more serious way than just a hobby on the side.”

Begelman attended a specialized high school in Ukraine before coming to the United States in 1989 to study at The Juilliard School of Music.

“I felt like I could be really an individual performer because I had a lot to say to the audience with my music,” he said.

He received his master’s degree from Juilliard and a bachelor’s degree from The Manhattan School of Music.

Begelman has earned prizes, engagements and honors, including the Avery Fisher Career Grant, awarded to outstanding American artists. He was awarded top prizes at the Carl Nielsen International Clarinet Competition in Denmark and the Geneva International Competition in Switzerland.

He appeared as a soloist with the I Musici de Montreal, Houston Symphony, Orchestra of St. Luke’s and Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, among others. He has performed recitals in Western and Eastern Europe, Canada, Mexico, Japan and Israel. An avid proponent of new music, he also has premiered compositions by Jennifer Higdon, Meyer Kupferman and Ralph Shapey.

As an active educator, Begelman has been a professor of clarinet at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and director of the woodwind program at the Bowdoin International Music Festival. He now teaches at Brooklyn College and Sarah Lawrence College. Begelman currently resides in New York with his wife, Larisa, daughter, Eve, and son, Joshua.

One of the special concert offerings is “Red River,” composed by Mason Bates in 2007. Bates is an American composer of symphonic music and DJ of electronic dance music. He is best known for his expansion of the orchestra to include electronics.

Soiree tickets are $75 per person, and seating is limited. Go to www.alpenglow​chambermusic.org to purchase tickets and get directions to the private residence in Three Peaks, Silverthorne, where the soiree will be held. Arrive by 6:45 p.m. for a champagne reception. Following the soiree performance, join the musicians for light refreshments and wine.

Concert tickets are $20 regular price, $10 for seniors (65 and older) and free for students. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Dillon. Light refreshments are available during intermission.