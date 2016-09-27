Breckenridge Backstage Theatre hosts auditions for ‘The Lion King Jr’ | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s (BBT) S.T.E.P. (Student Theatrical Enrichment Program) is auditioning students to participate in Disney’s “The Lion King Jr” all-student production, to be directed by BBT artistic director Christopher Willard (“Babe The Sheep-Pig”), music directed by Lenore Giardina (“The Little Mermaid Jr.”), and choreographed by Jess Belflower (“Shrek The Musical”).

BBT is seeking actors, singers and dancers for all roles. All auditions are by appointment only and will be conducted Sunday, Oct. 2 from 3–8 p.m. Callbacks for select characters will be held Monday, Oct. 10 from 6:15–8:30 p.m.. All auditions are at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. in Breckenridge.

Each participant will be required to sell 22 tickets ($10 each) for the performances. Each participant must provide valid credit card information, and credit cards will be charged final ticket balance due (up to $220) on March 31, 2017. Regular tickets sold from the box office will be $15.

Sign-up for auditions at backstagetheatre.org.

Audition Requirements (please read carefully):

All actors must be in third grade thru ninth grade to be eligible to audition.

Prepare 16 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show and/or the character that you are most interested in playing. Please do not choose a song from the show. Bring recorded accompaniment that does not have a primary singer (i.e. a karaoke track). This should be either on a phone, iPad, or other MP3 player with a mini headphone jack that can plug into a speaker (BBT will provide speaker and cable). Download, edit and cue your device in advance. No a cappella auditions are allowed. BBT encourages you to secure your own audition material and playing device, but for your convenience, you may choose one of two audition songs available on our website. Download sheet music and accompaniment tracks at backstagetheatre.org.

Students in grades three to four should also prepare a short joke to tell that shows their personality. Students in grades five through nine should memorize a one-minute monologue (comic or dramatic). Cold readings from the script may also occur at this audition.

Bring a current photo and résumé to the audition. If you do not have a résumé, be prepared to provide a list of shows/roles you have done on your audition form. Also bring a list of your conflicts with rehearsals. Any conflicts with the posted schedule must be discussed with the directors and agreed to before casting can be confirmed.

Rehearsals will typically be held on Sundays from 4–8 p.m., beginning in October. Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled for the Breckenridge Theatre but may be moved to a larger venue. Not every actor will be called for every rehearsal. Additional rehearsals will likely be added closer to the performance dates.

Performances are scheduled for April 28-30, 2017, and will be held at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. For questions, contact Kim via the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre at (970) 485-2164.