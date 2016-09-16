Breckenridge Creative Arts honored with Governor’s Tourism Award | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Creative Arts honored with Governor’s Tourism Award

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Breckenridge Creative Arts received the 2016 Governor’s Tourism Award for Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative. The award was presented at the annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference, held in Breckenridge this year from Sept. 14–16. The Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative Award is presented to a community or region that has demonstrated excellence in a tourism event, promotion or project.

“It’s a great honor for BCA to receive this kind of state recognition,” said Robb Woulfe, president and CEO of BreckCreate. “Which I think we share with all the creatives in the community. It speaks to the leadership of the town of Breckenridge, who has all along recognized the value of arts, culture and creativity. It’s nice to have that recognition at a state level.”

BreckCreate is well-received by both locals and visitors with programming such as the Breckenridge Festival of Arts, art installations, films and more that highlight the community’s natural environment, according to a release by the Colorado Tourism Office. BreckCreate works with several cultural nonprofits including Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, the Breckenridge Music Festival and more. The prolific programming lineup of BreckCreate is an essential piece of the guest experience and helps to create a year-round, sustainable tourism economy.

“I think the contributions of BCA through the programs and partnerships we are trying to build — I think it’s just really changed some of the cultural landscape of Breckenridge,” Woulfe said. “It’s always nice to get the community support, but it’s also nice to hear it on a state level, and to see that this model of what we are doing here in Breckenridge really is inspiring communities. … I’m a big believer that Breckenridge is quickly becoming one of the state’s most vibrant creative communities, and this type of award recognition shows we are becoming a national model for creative tourism development too.”