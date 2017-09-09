Breckenridge Oktoberfest takes over Main Street
September 9, 2017
Fall is in the air as hundreds of stein holders fill Main Street in Breckenridge. In its 23rd year, the Breckenridge Oktoberfest will be serving food and beer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
