 Breckenridge Oktoberfest takes over Main Street

Breckenridge Oktoberfest takes over Main Street

Fall is in the air as hundreds of stein holders fill Main Street in Breckenridge. In its 23rd year, the Breckenridge Oktoberfest will be serving food and beer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

