Breckenridge’s National Repertory Orchestra performs Copland’s Third | SummitDaily.com

Another weekend in Summit County means another National Repertory Orchestra concert. This weekend's feature concert is Aaron Copland's Third Symphony featuring music director Brett Mitchell, the associate conductor with the Cleveland Orchestra. This sought-after guest conductor will help bring to life a compelling and diverse program. Benjamin Fryxell, a 22-year-old cellist, will guide attendees through the soulful journey of Robert Schumann's Cello Concerto in A minor. A graduate of the Julliard School, Fryxell is a returning fellow with the NRO and has appeared as a soloist with several U.S. orchestras. The three movements of this work flow seamlessly together, culminating in a breathtaking cadenza which drives to the rousing finale.

Aaron Copland is a quintessential American composer known for his striking aural depictions of the country's expansive landscape. Copland was also known for his exploration and use of jazz, folk and popular music in his compositions. Some of his most famous works include Billy the Kid, Rodeo and Appalachian Spring. He began Symphony No. 3 in 1944, often known as "The Great American Symphony," and said it was meant to "reflect the euphoric spirit of the country at the time." The fourth movement features his popular Fanfare for the Common Man, an inspiring and uniting close to this magnificent work. This program will also include Supermaximum by living American composer Kenji Bunch. Maestro Mitchell's expertise with contemporary music is sure to make this a memorable performance.