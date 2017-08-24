Cider Circus comes to Copper Mountain Resort

This weekend the circus is coming to town — and they're bringing nearly 75 kinds of craft cider. Most of the libations at this weekend's third annual Cider Circus at Copper Mountain Resort will be from Colorado-based cideries. The out-of-state participants include Wandering Aengus Ciderworks out of Washington state, Portland Cider Company and the ever-so-fitting Gypsy Circus Cider Company from Tennessee to name a few.

The festival starts today and runs through Saturday, and will serve up beer and cider from more than 20 craft beverage operations. There will be free live music from Corporation Band, a Denver-based group that will hit the stage at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Boulder-based Fractal Tribe will perform aerial arts around the festival grounds, inspiring wonder and awe. The event will kick off this Friday with the Big Top Cheese Pairing in Burning Stones Plaza in Center Village at 5 p.m. This includes five craft cider and cheese pairings, as well as instruction on the pairings from Michael Landis, a certified cheese professional and Erin James, editor-in-chief of Cider Craft Magazine.

"This is more than just a festival, but beyond that, we are trying to elevate the industry, so that people can return home with knowledge they didn't have before. Our guests can learn about how food pairing works, and take things up a notch at home," said Stephanie Carson, director and media coordinator of SuperFly Fabulous Events, the host of Cider Circus.

The ciders they will be discussing at Friday's cheese pairing are five from Stem Ciders, Colorado Cider Company, St. Vrain Cidery and Gypsy Circus Cider Company. To attend the kickoff event, tickets are $25 and include five pours of 5 ounces and five cheese samples.

Cider Education

SuperFly is offering Cidr Box, a Cider University for guests to educate themselves on everything cider-related. There are several classes, running from 1-4 p.m. Participants can take 30-minute classes on anything from cider cocktails to food pairings, to just knowing what ciders to pick out in the liquor store. Carson stressed that in many cases, people have only tried the big-name, popular ciders, such as Angry Orchard, that are sugary and not as fresh as some local, craft options.

"Colorado has been producing an elevated version of craft cider. Many of the craft cideries in the state grow their apples over in Palisade," said Carson.

Cider University classes are included in the price of the ticket. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from the most educated, enthusiastic cheese and cider lovers this weekend. Carson stresses to those that claim to be non-cider drinkers to come out to Cider Circus.

"There are people who consider themselves to be non-cider drinkers, and have only had the big name ciders, which most of the time are really sugary and aren't real ciders," Carson said.

A family affair

Carson also stressed that this is a family-friendly event. Parents don't need to choose between a day with their kids and this festival. Copper Mountain offers plenty of kids activities, from zip lining to crafts and face painting, they won't get bored. Not to mention, the aerial performers are a kids' favorite.

"One change we did this year, is spreading out around center village. Before we were just on the lawn, but this year we are incorporating the village area much more," said Carson.

Tickets to Saturday's grand tasting are $35. A portion of this event's proceeds benefits Team Summit, a youth development organization empowering our athletes to realize and celebrate their personal podiums through athletics, education and life skills.