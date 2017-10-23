Dia de los Muertos alive and well in Breckenridge

The annual Día de los Muertos celebration kicked off on Friday evening in Breckenridge with a free reception that included face painting, Mexican food, a DJ spinning Latin tunes and artists on hand to meet and greet the public. Both locals and visitors were in attendance and enjoyed the festivities with an abundance of smiles and giggles. The exhibition provided an opportunity to learn more about the holiday and participate in a variety of cultural activities, all of which were free.

The celebration was hosted by Breck Create and continued with free music, exhibitions and crafts through Sunday. The festivities closed out with the band Jarabe Mexicano performing a free concert at the Riverwalk Center.