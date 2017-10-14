Fall Festival comes to Breckenridge Riverwalk Center (photo slideshow)
October 14, 2017
Halloween arrived early for children attending the Fall Festival Saturday afternoon at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center. Hosted by the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, close to a hundred attendants, dressed in costumes, took part in pumpkin painting, balloon art and caramel apple decorating.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Events
- Celebrate National Wolf Week with your local headwaters Sierra Club group
- Summit Spirits: What is the difference between a ghost and a spirit?
- High Altitude Baking: An apple bar a day (column)
- Magic flute and toning bells expected in this Saturday’s Metropolitan Opera High Definition opera broadcast
- Wine Ink: Amarone is wine made from time (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Rescued Silverthorne hiker recounts how he survived 80 hours lost in Colorado 14er backcountry
- Colorado doctor: Health effects of living in mountains unknown to medical establishment
- UPDATE: Police find missing Frisco resident uninjured near Tenmile Creek
- As baby boomers leave ski slopes, millennials fail to fill gap
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for 2017-18 season on Friday, Oct. 13