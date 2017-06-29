Fourth of July festivities round-up for Breckenridge and Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Family-friendly events

Frisco's Fabulous Fourth of July: Main Street will be the center of Frisco's Fourth of July festivities from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Start the day with a pancake breakfast at the old community center (110 Third Ave.). There will be two free live music performances at the historic park gazebo, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. concert at the Frisco Bay Marina. The parade down Main Street will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will feature 10-piece adult marching band, Gora Gora Orkestar. There will also be an interactive drum circle before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Visit TownOfFrisco.com or call 800-424-1554 for more information.

Breckenridge's Fourth of July Parade: The official parade will begin at 10 a.m. with the Red, White and Blue Color Guard. The Firecracker 50 Mountain Bike Race will take place before the parade at 9:30 a.m. and it will take over 800 riders a half hour to get down Main Street in waves. Reading of the Declaration of Independence by George Washington (C.J. Muller) will follow the parade in the Blue River Plaza. Visit GoBreck.com for more information.

Kid's Bike Parade: From 10:30-11:30 a.m. in Keystone's River Run Plaza there will be a children's bike parade. One bag of decorations will be provided to each kid to add some Independence Day flare to each bike in the parade. Parents are invited to join. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Visit WarrenStation.com or call 970-423-8992 for more information.

Family Nature Hike and Crafts: Keystone is hosting a free guided hike at 10:30 a.m. in which kids and parents can explore the area while learning about the natural environment and history of the surrounding landscapes. During the hike, kids can collect small pieces of nature to create craft projects. No advance registration is needed and the hike is intended for kids ages 4-8. For more information, visit KeystoneResort.com.

Copper Mountain Independence Day Celebration: At Copper Mountain Resort there will be a Fourth of July parade starting at 12:30 p.m. At dusk there will be a fireworks extravaganza. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.

Kids' Water Activities: Kids can join the Red, White and Blue Fire Department in an old time water fight on Breckenridge's Main Street from 1-3 p.m. for free. Visit GoBreck.com for more information.

Pony Rides: From 1-3 p.m. in front of Blue River Plaza on Main Street there will be free pony rides for children compliments of Farview horse rescue. Visit GoBreck.com.

Arts & Entertainment

BreckCreate's Street Arts Festival: A three-day celebration of street, pavement and graffiti arts that begins this Sunday at noon. Breckenridge's Creative Arts District will be filled with outdoor murals, chalk installations, performances, workshops, pop-up art features and chalk art contests all weekend long. The festival is open to the public and is free of charge. Along with art performances, there will also be dance showcases featuring hip-hop, freestyle breakdancing and DJs. Numerous well-known graffiti artists and chalk artists will be in attendance all three days. For more information, visit BreckCreate.org.

Fourth of July Garden Party: Starting at 9 a.m. is the annual Breckenridge Heritage Alliance Garden Party at the Barney Ford House Museum. Enjoy coffee, mimosas and a breakfast spread. For pricing or more information, call 970-453-9767.

Independence Day Concerts: Ring in the holiday with free outdoor concerts at the Dillon Marina starting at 7 p.m. The evening will feature performances by The John Phillip Sousa Band of Colorado and Paradise Theater Styx Tribute Band. After the second show, don't miss the fireworks show over the lake.

Funkiphino Fourth of July Celebration: Funkiphino has the energy and talent to bring any party to life. This 13 piece funk band has an explosive, high-energy sound with horn lines, old-school organ sounds and plenty of bass lines. This concert is free. After this performance, NRO will follow with its patriotic salute.

Patriotic Salute Concert: Before the fireworks showcase, catch an energetic selection of patriotic favorites on the Riverwalk Center lawn at 8 p.m. Wave your flags, don your best red, white and blue and sing along to the best Fourth of July tunes. $20. Visit BreckCreate.org or call 970-547-3100 for more information.

Rainbow Park Fourth of July Celebration: In conjunction with the Lake Dillon Theatre Company and the town of Silverthorne, the NRO is presenting their annual Independence Day celebration at Silverthorne's Rainbow Park. The concert starts at 10 a.m. and features Lake Dillon Theatre Company's summer musical company. There will be a special tribute to the armed forces including a patriotic sing-a-long.

34th Annual July Art Festival: The annual Breckenridge July Art Festival from July 1-3 is ranked as one of the top art shows in the nation. Located at Main Street Station at the corner of Main Street and South Park Avenue. Over 100 artists will be in attendance, showcasing ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, painting, wood, glass and sculpture. For more information, visit MountainArtFestivals.com. Admission is free.

Citrus Take Over: Broken Compass Brewing is hosting a Citrus Takeover for the Fourth of July. Starting at 11 a.m. five limited release beers will be tapped. The specialty beers being released are: The grapefruit IPA, mandarin double IPA, margarita helles, lemongrass ginger pale ale and the nitro dreamsicle.

Independence day races:

Independence Day 10K: This event is one of the most iconic Fourth of July traditions in Summit County. Before the parades and parties, the town of Breckenridge will host its annual Independence Day 10K starting at 7 a.m. The race has a mix of singletrack trails and dirt roads spread across town. Runners start will a Carter Park climb before merging onto Moonstone Trail and heading into the Sally Barber area. The race has 882 vertical feet of elevation gain — nothing to laugh at, but not overly strenuous. Registration is $35 for adults (18 years and older) and $25 for youth (younger than 17 years old). If spots are still available on race day, last-minute registration is $40 for adults or $30 for youth. Packet pick-up and day-of registration opens at 6 a.m. at Carter Park in Breckenridge — same spot as the start line.

Firecracker 50: This race isn't for the faint of heart. The Firecracker 50 is a full-day race comprised of some of Breckenridge's best trails. The race starts during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street and ends in Carter Park with a post-race party. The 50-mile race is split into divisions for men, women, juniors and teams. Registration is $100 for the pro/open division, $90 for all other divisions and $150 for the two-person relay. Spots are still available but going quick. To sign up, see the Firecracker 50 tab at MavSports.com.