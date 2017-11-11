 Girls on the Run 5K charges through Frisco | SummitDaily.com

Girls on the Run 5K charges through Frisco

The third annual Frisco Girls on the Run 5K was held on Saturday morning. The event is the cumulation of a 10-week program open to girls in third through fifth grade created to help instill confidence in the young runners. Saturday's race was an out-and-back run down the Summit County Recpath. For more information on the program and event visit TownOfFrisco.com.

