Girls on the Run 5K charges through Frisco
November 11, 2017
The third annual Frisco Girls on the Run 5K was held on Saturday morning. The event is the cumulation of a 10-week program open to girls in third through fifth grade created to help instill confidence in the young runners. Saturday's race was an out-and-back run down the Summit County Recpath. For more information on the program and event visit TownOfFrisco.com.
