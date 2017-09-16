 Dillon Valley students host celebration for Mexican, Central American independence | SummitDaily.com

Inside the gymnasium on Thursday, Dillon Valley Elementary students took part in "El Grito de Todos," a celebration of the independence of Mexico and five other countries in Central America. In a cultural opportunity to raise funds for the school's dual language program, each grade performed a song and a dance on stage in front of attending parents and teachers. See more images from Thursday on SummitDaily.com.

