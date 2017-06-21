Jam-packed: Lake Dillon Theatre Company kicks off summer season Friday | SummitDaily.com

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company kicks off its summer season this weekend with a robust lineup set against the backdrop of the opening of a new $9 million performing arts center.

"Once we open this Friday, we have shows running six days a week through Oct. 1, so it's a pretty packed summer of performances and cabarets," said Christopher Alleman, artist director for the theater company. "We put a lot of thought into what our season was going to look like."

According to Alleman, with the new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center now ready, "audiences will see some things we've never had the ability to do before, things we always wanted to do," but couldn't because they just weren't possible in the previous facilities.

These include things like false floors, adjustable stage configurations and other additions that expand the capabilities of what they can do. However, a couple things that won't change are the theater company's core values of intimacy of performances and diversity of programming, Alleman said.

"They took the core values to heart when they designed the facility," Alleman said. "It's all about the experience."

The lineup includes:

• "Sister Act," 20 performances June 23-Aug. 13

A musical celebration of sisterhood, "Sister Act" follows one disco diva's unexpected dive into a world of mob bosses, singing nuns and life-long friendships. Friday and Saturday's shows are sold out.

• "Buyer and Cellar," eight performances June 30-July 9

When out-of-work actor Alex takes an odd job working for a showbiz icon, he unexpectedly discovers the price of fame and friendship in the oftentimes outrageous, always unpredictable world of Hollywood.

• "Ghost the Musical," 31 performances July 1-Aug. 27

With a haunting score and unforgettable book based on the Oscar Award-winning film starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, "Ghost the Musical" tells the story one couple's unbreakable love after an unexpected tragedy. July 1, 2 and 29 are sold out.

• "Grounded," nine performances Aug. 11-20

An ace fighter pilot's career is unexpectedly halted, as this drama explores the boundaries between targeting terrorists by day and family at night.

• Summer Sunday Cabaret from July 16-30. The Summer Musical Company showcases a range of talent in these one-of-a-kind intimate Sunday cabaret performances, including "A Night at the Movies" on July 9, "The Music of the Night" on July 16, "The 80s" on July 23 and "Jukebox Musicals" on July 30.

• "Noises Off," 15 performances Sept. 1-17

The comedy "Noises Off" is a Tony-winning farce about one theater troupe's attempts to overcome out-of-control egos, impassioned affairs and unbridled imbibition in effort to achieve comic gold.

• "Pretty Fire," nine performances Sept. 14-24

Wavering between the enchantment of Dixie and the disillusion of racism, "Pretty Fire" tells the true story of African-American life during the Civil Rights era and one family's story of love, struggle and triumph.

• "Murder for Two," 21 performances Nov. 24-Dec. 17

The perfect combination of music, mayhem and madness, "Murder for Two" is a hilarious 90-minute, 13-character, two-actor, one-piano whodunit for the family. Dec. 2 is sold out.

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 970-513-9386 or go to LakeDillonTheatre.org.

