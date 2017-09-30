 Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue hosts Ice Cream Social (photo slideshow) | SummitDaily.com

Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue hosts Ice Cream Social (photo slideshow)

The Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue hosted an Ice Cream Social event at Station No. 2 in Frisco Saturday afteroon. Along with free ice cream provided by Foote's Rest Sweete Shop, the children interacted with the local fire department and explored the fire engines. See more images on SummitDaily.com

