Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue hosts Ice Cream Social (photo slideshow)
September 30, 2017
The Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue hosted an Ice Cream Social event at Station No. 2 in Frisco Saturday afteroon. Along with free ice cream provided by Foote's Rest Sweete Shop, the children interacted with the local fire department and explored the fire engines. See more images on SummitDaily.com
