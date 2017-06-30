New York musician Marc Berger to perform Sunday in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

New York musician Marc Berger to perform Sunday in Breckenridge
June 30, 2017
The South Branch Library at 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge will have musician Marc Berger performing hits from his album "RIDE" at 2 p.m. Sunday on the outside reading deck.
In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors.
Berger has performed at Austin's South by Southwest Music Festival and the Kerrville and Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals. He has also opened for Bob Dylan and other national performers as well, and according to a news release, his life has been about pursuing two passions: "creating and recording his American roots songs, and exploring remote areas of the desert and mountain West."
A regular artist in New York City clubs, Berger has a strong attraction to the West. This attraction led him and co-producer Mike Ricciardi to create "RIDE," which features 10 cinematic recordings reflecting Berger's romantic connection to the American West and exploring the value of its myths to contemporary culture.
"We are thrilled to welcome Marc Berger all the way from New York to Summit County and think his western folk style is a perfect fit in Colorado," said Sarah Scheinman, South Branch Library aide. "We look forward to seeing adults and families of all ages come out to enjoy beautiful views along with concert entertainment from our reading deck."
Scheinman is encouraging people to arrive early to ensure they get a good seat.
"We know Summit County music lovers will find the deck of the South Branch a great venue to showcase Marc's American Roots sound," she added.
For more about the Read to Feed program, visit Heifer.org/readtofeed/index.html.
Berger will have albums for purchase before and after the performance. For more about the musician, go to MarcBergerMusic.com/.
