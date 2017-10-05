Now casting: “Rocky Mountain Christmas”

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is currently casting for its next show, titled "Rocky Mountain Christmas" (playing Dec. 14-29). This original musical production needs men and women (ages 20-60).

The story is centered around a surprise snowstorm that brings together the members of a mountain community for a makeshift holiday celebration in 1880s Breckenridge. A window into a Christmas from long past, "Rocky Mountain Christmas" was created especially for those who love and admire the heart, the tenacity and the welcoming spirit of Breckenridge.

The holiday show was written by Jamie Patti and Christopher Willard and directed by Christopher Willard with music direction by Jeff Dixon.

In this casting, Breckenridge Backstage Theater is looking for four men and four women of all vocal ranges. The part will be developed based on the actors cast. General rehearsals begin in mid-October and are flexible based on actors' schedules. Tech rehearsals begin around Dec. 8, and performances are on Dec. 14-17, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 26-29. All rehearsals will take place in Summit County and all performances will take place at the Breckenridge Theater.

If interested, send headshot, resume and email of interest to Chris at artistic_director@hotmail.com for consideration.