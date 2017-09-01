Painter Bruce White continues string of Mountain Art Festival appearances

Returning once again to Breckenridge, this time for the Labor Day weekend Mountain Art Festivals' 42nd Annual Gathering at the Great Divide is Littleton painter Bruce White.

Hours for the show are: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 4,10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

White will be among 120 juried fine artists selling their works in ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, photography, painting, wood, glass and sculpture.

Located at North Main Street and Wellington parking lot, the festival is the third of three shows produced each summer by the Cunningham family of Dick and Mary and daughter Tina of Mountain Art Festivals.

The three festivals are ranked in the top 100 fine art shows by Sunshine Artist magazine, with the latest rankings placing the Gathering at number 13 nationally, the highest in Colorado.

When it comes winning awards, White fits right in with numerous best of show and first place acknowledgements for his artistic efforts.

"It's a joy and a privilege to be able to offer my artwork to the people I've met at the shows in Breckenridge — they truly appreciate the quality of the fine artists that have been chosen to be a part of the festival," says White. "Sales have always been good at the Mountain Art Festivals, with many local buyers returning every year to see what new pieces of art are available."

"This year, I'll personally be offering a new painting of Peak Eight, as well as signed and numbered limited editions," he adds.

White graduated from Colorado State University at Fort Collins at age 21, with a degree in fine arts, a pursuit that had started at age 4.

Born in Virginia and raised in California, White returned to the West Coast after college, working in the Los Angeles area as a freelance illustrator and graphic designer for various advertising agencies, design studios and publishers.

In addition to traveling to artshows to sell his personal portfolio of colorful landscape paintings, White has produced automotive and real estate artworks for a multitude of corporate clients, such as: Coca Cola, DuPont, Denver Broncos, Elitches, Rockwell International, Holiday Inn and others.

White's website is: BruceWhiteArtist.com. For more information, visit MountainArtFestivals.com.