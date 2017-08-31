Plan your Labor Day weekend

Copper's Country

The Copper Country Festival is a Labor Day tradition that includes free live music by Vintage Trouble, WAR, The Spinners, Sundance Head, JD McPherson, C.J. Chenier, Bill Miller, The Long Players and Country Showdown, as well as a fine arts exhibition. Saturday's lineup features The Long Players, C.J. Chenier, Bill Miller, Sundance Head and WAR. The Long Players are a group of Nashville-based musicians who have taken classical albums and performed them live in their original sequence. They frequently recruit guest artists from their musical community and have celebrated more than 50 albums over the last 11 years. They have received acclaim from NPR Radio and The Associated Press. Bill Miller, also performing on Saturday, is an award-winning Native American recording artist, performer, songwriter, activist, painter and world-class flute player. He's produced over a dozen albums and received three Grammy awards.

C.J. Chenier, a Creole born and raised in an indigenous American culture with its distinct language, cuisine and music, delivers a soulful vocal and accordion performance. Chenier is a Grammy-nominated world-renowned musician and recording artist and has appeared on the Jon Stewart Show, CNN and was featured on VH1 and Entertainment Weekly. JD McPherson is more a pioneer than roots resuscitator, bringing the forgotten lessons from the earliest days of rock 'n' roll into a future that has room for the modernities of studio technique and 21st century singer-songwriter idiosyncrasies. That wasn't even the full Saturday lineup, let alone the entire lineup for the star-studded weekend at Copper Mountain Resort. On top of music, there will be artisans at the festival filling the streets and alleys of Copper Mountain from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3. To see the rest of the talented artists coming to Copper this weekend, visit CopperCountryFest.com.

Piano Philosophy

Summit County has a resident world-class concert pianist, and his name is Peter Simon. Peter Simon is a Denver native, who now lives in Frisco. Simon has been a traveling concert pianist for 25 years, and has given five tours in Asia and Europe. He's played in hundreds of cities in the United States and taught piano at the University of Iowa and the University of Tulsa. On Friday, Nov. 3, Simon will launch a tour that promotes his newest program of music, entitled "The Spiritual Music of the Great Composers." This will be a deeply moving and profound program that exemplifies the best of Western Civilization's music. With an undergraduate degree in philosophy from the Metropolitan State University of Denver, Simon has always been fascinated by life's big questions: Why are we here? What are we supposed to do while we are here? Is there a purpose to life? Following his undergraduate studies, Simon went back to school to study piano, eventually obtaining both a masters and doctoral degree in piano from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. In "The Spiritual Music of the Great Composers," the program he will premier at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 3, at Colorado Mountain College's Breckenridge campus. "I am combining my philosophical background with this music because I explain these composers and what they were thinking about life when writing these compositions," said Simon. "My job in performing classical music is to educate people in a meaningful way about how these compositions express the dignity of the human spirit." The musical selections for this program include Bach, Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin, Liszt and Bloch. Simon's program is what he describes as a "lecture recital," in which he will briefly talk about what each composer was thinking when writing each piece. Tickets are $10 at the door.

A Noisy Opening Night

Lake Dillon Theatre Company's opening night of "Noises Off" is this Friday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. The show stars a hilariously out-of-control theatre tour that's set into motion. Memory loss, unrestrained egos, unbridled drinking and steamy affairs turn every performance on the road into a night of shenanigans. "Noises Off" is a hysterical Tony Award winning show about a chaotic theatre ensemble's attempts to win comedic gold. Watch the local theatre group's take on this wildly popular show, with performances spanning the entire month of September. For more information, or tickets, visit LakeDillonTheatre.org.