Plan your Summit County Halloween weekend

The Breckenridge Recreation Center is hosting its ninth annual Halloween Dodgeball Tournament for adults ages 18 and up on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Yep, you know what that means — wearing ridiculous costumes to spend a night pelting your friends with soft, spongy balls. I feel like they made a movie about that one time, but here in Breck, you won't be going up against Goliaths from the depths of the former USSR. No, the round-robin tourney is all about having a good time. Cost is $100 per team. Every team needs at least six members, two of which have to be women, but there's no limit to the roster size. The winning team receives a bar tab at RMU Tavern in Breckenridge.

Does your team have what it takes to dodge witches and goblins? Before the tournament, catch a film showing at 5 p.m. of "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "Jaws" for free — also at the Recreation Center. For more information, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com.

Ghosts, zombies and other nightmares

Spend an evening being ghouled out of your gourd at various locations throughout Frisco this Friday starting with "Ghostly Tales" presented by Gail Westwood of Breckenridge Tours. Westwood is the author of "Haunted Breckenridge," which explores the area's most haunted buildings and introduces the ghastly characteres who seemingly never left. Following Westwood's hour of spooky storytelling, a reception at the Historic Park and Museum will take place. Nightmare at the Museum will take place from 5-8 p.m. with an after-hours reception and a chance to explore the Historic Park and Museum buildings by lantern. Guests are invited to wear Gothic and Victorian attire. Other Halloween occurrences include a cemetery tour and zombie walk. For the cemetery tour, participants will meet at the Historic Park and Museumat 7 p.m. to begin their stroll down Main Street, making one stop at Foote's Rest. The group will head to the cemetery, where they will be greeted by a handful of costumed characters who will bring to life the stories of the Frisco cemetery and its inhabitants. The cemetery tour costs $10 and benefits the Summit County Coroner's Office bereavement and burial assistance program. Lastly, the zombie walk, hosted by the Summit County Coroner's Office, will start at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to don their best zombie attire for a costume contest and spooky seasonal cocktails at participating bars and restaurants along Frisco's Main Street, including Ollie's, Silverheels, The Uptown, Greco's, Moose Jaw and Prosit. To participate in the zombie walk or cemetery tour, tickets can be purchased online or at the Schoolhouse Museum starting at 5 p.m. For the zombie walk, tickets are $10 for one drink and $15 for two drinks.

LostOberfest

As a thank you to the Summit County community, Broken Compass Brewing is throwing the inaugural LostOberfest this Saturday at their facility on Airport Road. It's Oktoberfest a little late, and in Broken Compass fashion. There will be German food on hand and dogs dressed in costume for the annual Dog-O-Ween competition. Humans, feel free to incorporate your own costumes into your dog's outfit. The first judging of costumes starts at noon, followed by a second judging at 2 p.m. The human costume contest begins at 3 p.m. and a final contest will commence at 7 p.m. The costume contests are free, but a $5 donation is suggested with proceeds going to the Summit County Animal Shelter. Prizes for winners include Broken Compass merchandise, gift cards and coupons.

The cornhole tournament will also benefit the local animal shelter. Registration is necessary for the single-elimination cornhole tourney. It's $25 for teams of two to join in the fun. The final segment of LostOberfest features five new beers on tap in addition to the 13 standard taps. A new brew will be tapped every two hours. Proceeds from all LostOberfest sales of the fiery Chili Pepper Pale Ale will go to Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District. During the afternoon's festivities, there will be live music starting with Those Austrian Guys, followed by The Hollywood Farmers and The So What Brothers.

If you got it, flaunt it

Have to work Halloween night, but want to don your costume? There are two opportunities this Saturday. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is hosting a costume party inside the 6th Alley Bar and Grill. It's like Gaper Day, but at the start of the season. Expect to see all sorts of costumes hitting the slopes at A-Basin this weekend. Starting at noon, guests are invited to pile onto the Mountain Goat Plaza. The Goonies from Boulder will be playing live music from 12-3 p.m. The Goonies are a four-piece rock band. The costume contest starts at 4 p.m. and is open to adults ages 15 and up. There is also a costume category for children ages 14 and under. A-Basin gift cards are up for grabs for winners in each age group.

Rocky Mountain Underground is hosting its very own costume contest on Breckenridge's Main Street. Breckoween is an open costume contest featuring live music by Lucid Vision. The Breckoween Party kicks off the Breckoween Pub Crawl to take place on Sunday. The Breckoween Pub Crawl is a party that lasts all day with stops at various Breckenridge bars, including Angel's Hollow, Blue Stag Saloon, Burke and Riley's Irish Pub, Breckenridge Tap House, Gold Pan Saloon, Motherloaded, Napper Tandy's and more. Costume wearing is encouraged. The pub crawl starts at noon on Main Street.

Trick or Treat?

Children of Summit County will have multiple opportunities to stuff their pails, pillowcases and faces with candy over Halloween weekend. Silverthorne and Frisco are inviting kids of all ages to show off their best Halloween costumes. This Sunday, The Outlets at Silverthorne is hosting Trick or Treat Off the Street, starting at 1 p.m. Children and parents are invited to dress up in costume and visit participating stores, a list of which can be found at OutletsAtSilverthorne.com/events. From 6-8 p.m. up and down Main Street and in the Frisco Historic Park orange jack-o'-lanterns will be hanging outside businesses, indicating that they will be handing out candy to costumed kids. On Halloween night, Main Street Frisco (from Madison Avenue to Seventh Avenue) will be closed for all ghouls, goblins, witches and people in disguise. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.