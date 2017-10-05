Plan your Summit County weekend: Art, music, opera and pumpkins

You thought festival season was over? Think again. The town of Silverthorne is hosting its annual Pumpkin Fest this Sunday at Rainbow Park near the Recreation Center. Partnering with Kaiser Permanente, the town is bringing even more activities to the children of Summit County this year. In true town-festival tradition, representatives from Kaiser Permanente will be on hand to entice kids with a variety of activities, including bounce houses, a petting zoo and face painting. The pumpkin festival will also feature hayrides, a 10-car barrel train pulled by a tractor for kids and free pumpkin picking from the patch. The festival begins at 11 a.m. with activities going until 2 p.m. For more information, visit Silverthorne.org.

First Friday Art Show

Silverthorne's First Friday will be held on Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the High Country Artisans (135F Stephens Way). Two artists will be showcasing their art. Adolph Zimmerman's bronze sculptures and Gail Shears' stained glass will be featured. Chris and Hannah will be playing live music and there will be a cash bar for wine or beer. Shears likes to use the Tiffany style to create glass, which allows for more detail. Tiffany glass refers to varied types of glass developed and produced from 1878 to 1933 at the Tiffany Studios in New York, by Louis Comfort Tiffany. The process, depending on the complexity of what she's creating, can take anywhere from an hour to four or five. Silverthorne resident Adolph Zimmerman is not only a sculptor, but a painter as well.

"I want to capture a moment in time with a sense of humor. I like to see people smile when they view my work," he said.

Check out both artists' work at the First Friday art show in Silverthorne. Find out more at Silverthorne.org.

Bellini's 'Norma'

The MET-Live in HD season opens with a new production of Bellini's bel canto tragedy "Norma," starring Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role, which she has sung to acclaim at the Met in 2013, as well as at the Canadian Opera Company, San Francisco Opera, Bavarian State Opera, Gran Teatre del Liceu and Lyric Opera of Chicago — making her one of the world's leading interpreters of the iconic title character. Joyce DiDonato co-stars as Norma's colleague and rival, Adalgisa, opposite Joseph Calleja as Pollione and Matthew Rose as Oroveso. Carlo Rizzi conducts and Sir David McVicar directs the new production. "Norma" will be shown at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge on Saturday at 11 a.m. There will be light refreshments and beverages during intermission. For more information, visit ColoradoMtn.edu.

Not your average Mom And Dad

Dopapod's latest album, "Megagem" was recorded just down the hill at the solar-powered Mountain Star Studios in Black Hawk. Mom And Dad, a power trio comprised of three Dopapod members — Chuck Jones (aka Mom), Neal Evans (aka And) and Ben Larroquette (aka Dad) — are stopping in six locations throughout Colorado this month. The first stop of their tour through Colorado Rockies is in Frisco at the Barkley Ballroom. At each stop the band will play two sets: one featuring all original music and one comprised of the music of Black Sabbath. Mom And Dad released its debut album, "Nice Missile," in 2014 and is currently in the process of recording a follow-up. There is no cover charge for the show at Barkley Ballroom this Friday. For more information, visit BarkleyBallroom.com.