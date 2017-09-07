Plan your Summit County weekend: Fall is in the air

Embrace the changing of the seasons this weekend at Copper's newest festival, Witchcraft. This first annual fall festival will feature a haunted house, hay rides, craft brews, stein hoisting, live music and more. Starting at noon both Saturday and Sunday, Witchcraft provides participants the opportunity to taste the best chili concoctions from various Copper Mountain restaurants. Children are invited to wear costumes and leave room for a big pie eating contest. On Saturday, Sept. 9, Big Sam's Funky Nation will take the stage at Burning Stones Plaza. The band's high-energy music mixes funk, rock, hip-hop and jazz with New Orleans horns. There will be corn hole contests, a beer garden and more festival activities. See the full lineup at CopperWitchcraft.com.

"Chasing the Dragon" film showing

"Chasing the Dragon: The Life of An Opiate Addict" will be shown at 7 p.m. on Sunday, at Colorado Mountain College. The film sheds light on the epidemic of opioid addiction. "Chasing the Dragon" features stark first-person accounts told by individuals who have abused opioids or whose children have done so with tragic consequences. The film also features interviews with medical and law enforcement professionals discussing a variety of issues, including how quickly addiction can set in, how the increasing costs of prescription opioids can lead to the use of heroin as a less expensive alternative, the horrors of withdrawal, the ties between addiction and crime, and the fact that, contrary to popular belief, opiate abuse is prevalent in all segments of society. Following the film showing, there will be a panel discussion. The event is sponsored by Summit Interfaith Council and is free to the public. For more information, email TkPropmgmt@aol.com.

Clam bake and lobster boil

This Sunday, in the Mountain Goat Plaza, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will host a casual clam bake and lobster boil, featuring picnic-style seating, live music, generous portions of seafood, an array of sides and good company. Registration for A-Basin's fall tradition starts at 3 p.m. at the 6th Alley Bar and Grill. From 3-6 p.m. the clam bake will take place at 6th Alley, and at 4 p.m. dinner is served. The meal includes Maine lobster, New England-style clam chowder, cheddar biscuits, fresh salad, Prince Edward Island mussels, sweet Colorado corn, potatoes, chicken and more. Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for children (plus tax). For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.

Frisco Fall Fest

Fall is officially here. This Saturday, the streets of downtown Frisco will be flooded with artisans, food and drink stations, and music. Starting at 10 a.m., the Summit County Arts Council will present a local and regional Meet the Artists show and sale at the Frisco Historic Park in conjunction with Frisco's Fall Festival. The Meet the Artists portion of Frisco's festivities will span Saturday and Sunday. In the Historic Park (120 Main St.) and scattered along Main Street, 18 Frisco restaurants will showcase their signature dishes. There will be a beer garden featuring Hofbrau and Coyote Gold margaritas. This all starts at 11 a.m. There will be live music on the main stage in the Historic Park gazebo and art projects for children and adults alike. The entire festival benefits the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

The 23rd Oktoberfest

Back for its 23rd year, the Breckenridge Oktoberfest brings three days of revelry to the streets of downtown Breckenridge. There will be plenty of beer, food, music and dancing. The weekend-long party kicks off on Friday with the Main Street party at 2 p.m. It's like Munich in the mountains, as everyone will be doning their best German attire: picture Bavarian lederhosen and polka dancing. There will be German-themed games and more than three dozen German cuisine vendors on site. This year's collectable stein as well as beer tokens can be purchased online at GoBreck.com, or in person at festival booths.