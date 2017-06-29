Plan your Summit County weekend: Graffiti, chalk art and free live music among this weekend’s highlights | SummitDaily.com

Chris Robinson Brotherhood consistently sells out venues. Luckily for Summit County, we need not worry about that. The band will play for free in Dillon this Saturday as their second stop on the summer tour. Their show at Belly Up Aspen on Friday — a show that's nearly sold out for both reserved and general admission — is the first stop of this tour which consists of just under 60 shows. The band hails from California and consists of five members, including Chris Robinson, formerly of the Black Crowes. They are self-described as "psychedelic filling in a folk-blues pie," and have a vintage rock sound. Their music is "quirky, trippy, soulful and downright magnetic" said Rolling Stone. And with 10 albums (studio and live), they have plenty of material to play. Their latest album "Barefoot in the Head" drops July 21, so it's likely they will be showcasing new material. Don't miss this performance at the Dillon Amphitheatre this Saturday, July 1, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit TownOfDillon.com.

TaKing it to the street

BreckCreate's Street Arts Festival is a three-day celebration of street, pavement and graffiti arts that begins this Sunday at noon. Breckenridge's Creative Arts District will be filled with outdoor murals, chalk installations, performances, workshops, pop-up art features and chalk art contests all weekend long. The festival is open to the public and is free of charge. Along with art performances, there will also be dance showcases featuring hip-hop, freestyle break-dancing and DJs. Numerous well-known graffiti artists and chalk artists will be in attendance all three days. Come watch creations come to life on surfaces you wouldn't expect. For more information, visit BreckCreate.org.

Weird name, great music

What comes to mind when you hear Dangermuffin? If you're thinking jammy folk-infused island grooves then you guessed correctly. With five albums to date, this Charleston, South Carolina-based band puts on an unfortgettable live show and has a style that is unlike any other. Their latest album "Heritage" was released late this March. According to their website bio, the album "takes listeners on an eight-song exploration to the roots of human knowledge, before spirituality became organized." The band uses sounds of oceans and water as metaphors to describe spiritual awareness. Get lost in the sound of Dangermuffin this Friday at Frisco's Barkley Ballroom. The band is set to come on at 10 p.m. and there is no cover charge for the show. For more information, visit BarkleyBallroom.com.

FOUNDING OF FRISCO

The town of Frisco invites the public to get its "hands on history" all day this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum. In celebration of the town's history there will be plenty of gold panning, burro rides, costumed reenactments, music, refreshments and interpretive tours of the Historic Park and Museum's 12 buildings. There will be four historic reenactments throughout the afternoon. The Cowboy and the Lady program will take place at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. and is geared more towards kids. "Frisco didn't have cowboys, it had dairy farmers, but this is a way for kids to access history in a fun way," said Vanessa Agee, marketing and communications director for the town of Frisco. At 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Legendary Ladies reenactment will take place, which focuses on courageous and fascinating women in history. Following the reenactments, there will be live music by the Sweet Alma Soul Sisters. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Flowers of the wild

Tired of walking the trails of Summit County not knowing the names of its wildflowers? Learn your alpine flowers with local expert, Jane Hendrix this Friday at 5 p.m. The South Branch Library of Breckenridge will be hosting an informative session for free. The wildflower introduction should last until about 6:30 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to sign up for a free guided wildflower hike later in the summer — also free of charge. Guidebooks on Colorado wildflowers will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit SummitCountyLibraries.org or call 970-668-5555.