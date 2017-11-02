Plan your Summit County weekend: Laughs for a good cause, First Friday art show and local orchestra to bring the strings

On Friday, the Timberline Learning Center hosts its seventh annual Wit and Wine for Timberline at The Speakeasy Movie Theater in Breckenridge. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. with comedians Elliot Woolsey and Bengt Washburn taking the stage this year. Woolsey is a Denver-based comedian on the rise, who has become a regular at clubs in the Front Range. Washburn, who is married to an Air Force officer, moves around frequently but recently moved to Springfield, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. Washburn has won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, has been seen on The Late Late Show with Craig Fergusen and heard on NPR and Sirius radio — to name a few. Not only will there be laughter, but plenty of wine and beer tastings as well as a silent auction. Tickets to the evening's festivities are $35 per person and $60 per couple. Proceeds benefit the Timberline Learning Center, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children with a safe, environmentally responsible educational facility while encouraging them to grow, learn and face challenges successfully.

First Friday Fun

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, local artist Matt Lit will showcase his work with the Holga Toy Camera. The show will take place at The Family and Intercultural Resource Center in Silverthorne. Lit's fine art photography is produced with the Holga Toy plastic camera and has been awarded and exhibited through international juried competitions. The Holga Toy Camera was introduced in 1981 and became a "cult" camera, as it produces a very unique image. The curve of film creates a blur and change in light. According to Lit's website, the artist has had all his Holga cameras modified: He creates two usable apertures, fixing the camera's classic flaw. He also has added two pinholes inside the camera that also leak light as well as taping the film rails to prevent the sharp edges that are usually scratched onto the film. Lit also has manipulated the camera's ability to focus at closer distances. The product of all these tinkerings is a very unique form of photography that will be on display this Friday. During his showcase this Friday, listen to free live music by John Truscelli and Jess Rose, local rock and Americana musicians. Catch a glimpse of his art at MattLitPhoto.com.

'Tis the season for strings

The Summit Community Orchestra has a fall concert coming up on Sunday at 4 p.m, at Lord of the Mountains Church in Dillon. There are a couple of things that make this concert unique — one being that it will be a string chamber concert, rather than a full orchestra. The orchestra's previous conductor retired after the 2017 spring season. Although the orchestra started its fall season without a conductor, they've had Jonathan Boyer conducting recent rehearsals. Boyer, an accomplished pianist, was the 2007 Junior Division winner of the SCO Youth Showcase Competition.

Boyer will be playing organ for one of the pieces in the concert, as well as conducting. Lea Mattson will be joining the string section. Mattson was the Junior Division winner in 2008 and studies at the University of Colorado.

Recommended Stories For You

Still rehearsing this week, the orchestra is fine-tuning their sound with the organ, as well as trying out different arrangements and placements for the string players. As the orchestra consists of all volunteers, their group is constantly changing, with new arrivals all the time. The ages of orchestra members range from high school students to those who have long-since been retired. Guest performers Mattson and Boyer are in their 20s and were invited to join the orchestra for this special strings concert.

The string show this Sunday will consist of members on the violin, viola, cello and bass as well as some piano and organ. The Summit County orchestra will have their next performance on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. This show will feature a full orchestra.