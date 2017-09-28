Plan your Summit County weekend: Two chances to catch Clipman and Littlebird’s joint concert

Mud season is when the true locals come out of the woodwork. Meet fellow locals at the following events happening in Summit County this weekend.

Clipman and Littlebird

Leon Joseph Littlebird is a native Colorado singer-songwriter, composer, Native American flute player and acclaimed recording artist. Will Clipman is a pan-global percussionist, seven-time Grammy nominee and three-time Native American Music Award winner. The two artists are celebrating the release of their album, "Shadow Chant." There will be a album release tour in Colorado following this new record's debut. The duo is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at a Keystone Ranch home, and again at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Silverthorne's Sauce On the Blue.

COMEDY NIGHT FOR A GOOD CAUSE

This Saturday, there will be a comedy night fundraiser to raise money for the Summit County Preschool from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Frisco Day Lodge. The money raised at the event will go toward the preschool's capital projects, teacher appreciation and classroom materials. Comedian Sam Adams will be the main attraction of the evening, as he performs a stand-up act. Taking the stage at 7:45 p.m., Adams was once an award-winning sports journalist that eventually moved into a comedic career. Adams has won prizes at the Great American Comedy Festival. The night will also include a meal by Bagalis Restaurant and a silent auction. Tickets are $30 per person and there will a cash bar.

A New Concert Season

Summit Music and Arts has announced their new concert season and educational opportunities. This Sunday, there will be a Front Range Chamber Players concert featuring Erik Peterson and Felix Petit on violins, Phillip Stevens on viola, Heidi Mausbach on cello and Hsing-ay Hsu on piano. The artists will be performing works by Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18, no. 1 and Edward Elgar's Piano Quintet. Catch the season's opening musical showcase at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Students ages 18 and under have free admission.

Cans for the taking

It's not everyday the new neighborhood brewery releases cans of popular brews. This Saturday, Outer Range Brewing Co. will be releasing cans of its Forestry IPA and Blocks of Light IPA at noon. The brewery plans to release 100 cases of each beer. The taproom also opens at noon. Whole Foods Market will be grilling out on the patio from noon to 3 p.m. Live music will be going all afternoon by Kenn Lee, Ian Leonard and Julie from the Sweet Lillies.