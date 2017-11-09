Plan your Summit County weekend:

Craving Broadway and can't find it in the high country? Well, now you can. On Nov. 10 and 11, the Lake Dillon Theater Company will bring show tunes to Summit this weekend.

Both performances of "Broadway Now & Then" will be split into two acts and both will be at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center with 7:30 p.m. show times.

The first act of the night will feature popular, classic Broadway music and the second act will be a tribute to the music of what's new on the Great White Way.

Boogie Down to Benefit Virgin Islands

It's opening weekend for three of Summit's ski resorts, and while we move into winter, we can't forget about our fellow Americans in warmer climes. Shortly after Hurricanes Irma and Maria barreled through the U.S. Virgin Islands in September, a small group of Summit County locals got together to discuss how they might help the islands recover.

Two locals a part of the group discussion were Lee and Debbie Walker, owners of Angel's Hollow, a Breckenridge restaurant about one block off of Main Street. Lee had lived and worked on St. John, the smallest and most pristine of the islands, and still visits to sail during the off season.

Recommended Stories For You

St. John was obliterated by the storm, subject to winds over 230 mph, which destroyed most of the island's homes. Just two weeks later, Hurricane Maria, another category-five storm, pummeled a path of 50 miles south of the route Irma had taken.

This dedicated group of locals will host a fundraising party and concert at the Riverwalk Center on Saturday, Nov. 11 to benefit the Virgin Islands Relief Fund (VIRF), a humanitarian aid organization contributing to the recovery and rebuilding of the islands.

Special guest Rashawn Ross, a St. Thomas-native and full-time member of the Dave Matthews Band for more than a decade, will headline the evening of live music. Ross will perform with the Frisco Funk Collective and Beau Thomas. In addition, the lineup also includes the Denver-based Hillbilly Hellcats, island music by Erin Hart from St. John and Split Window, of Fairplay.

Doors to the party open at 4:45 p.m. and the festivities go on until the music stops. Tickets are $35 at the door and include a hearty meal, drink tickets, a silent auction and a night full of great live music.

Winter Comedy Series Kicks Off

After a long hiatus, Warren Station has now opened its doors for the season. The venue at Keystone kicks off the season with a comedy night, the first of many in the winter-long series. Of the two comedians coming to Keystone this Friday, Nov. 10, Steve "Mudflap" McGrew will headline the show, with Talon Saucerman serving as the opening act.

McGrew was a cartoonist for the Houston Chronicle, later transitioning to comedy on the stage. McGrew quickly became a fixture at Houston's Comedy Workshop. He's been on numerous TV shows, including Showtime's Comedy Club Network, Comedy All Stars and Comedy On The Road from London.

Also taking the stage for comedy night is Talon Saucerman from South Dakota. Coming from a very small, rural town, Saucerman has a unique perspective shaped by his sheltered childhood. He now is an internationally touring comedian and regular at the world famous Comedy Works in Denver.

Warren Station's doors open at 7 p.m., and the show is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 the day of. Located in Keystone's River Run Village, Warren Station is right off of highway 6 and parking is free in the River Run lots.

Copper's Woodward Barn Bash

How does Copper mark opening weekend? By celebrating all things action sports this Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 11:30 a.m. There will be free drop-in and intro Barn sessions beginning at noon offered at a first-come, first-served basis. Intro sessions will be fully coached for newcomers, while drop-in sessions are open-gym style for those who've already completed the intro session.

In addition, there will be meet and greet opportunities with professional snowboarders Torstein Horgmo and Cam Fitzpatrick and a movie premiere of ShredBoots "R3BOOT," Arbor Snowboard's "Cosa Nostra" and Faction Skis "This is Home." At 4:30 p.m., there will be an exclusive Expression Session for skate participants in the skate bowl with pro skater Taylor Bingaman and the Satellite Boardshop team.

The Well Beings, a band born in the High Country, will play music all afternoon. The nine-piece collective stimulates the mind with heavy funk influences, bass and drums as their backbone. Bluesy vocals and hip-hop lyrics throw audiences for a loop. The genre-less band is sure to keep people dancing.

From 12-8 p.m. the barn will be filled with prize giveaways, raffles, meet and greet opportunities, movie premieres, live music, food and cash bar options and skate sessions. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.

'This Is Home' Brought to Our Home

The documentary film "This Is Home" is currently on the road, premiering at various locations in the United States and dozens of other countries, including the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Spain and Switzerland. Along their tour in the lower 48, "This Is Home" is showing in Summit County at two events: One at Broken Compass Brewery on Friday, Nov. 10 and another at Woodward Copper this Saturday, Nov. 11. In the film, professional freeskiers return to their favorite lines in the backcountry. The film asks the question, "Is it a place that shapes us, or our own visions?" Athletes included in the film are Tim McChesney, Johnny Collinson, Antti Ollila, Duncan Adams, Mathilde Gremaud, Alex Hall, Sam Anthamatten, Daniel Hanka, Giulia Tanno, Eirik Saeteroy, Kelly Sildaru, Adam Delorme, Arnaud Rougier, Henry Sildaru and Candide Thovex. To accompany the film showing, there will be mini games, raffles and more. The event starts at 7 p.m. and the screening kicks off at 8 p.m.