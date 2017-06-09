Summer comes to Dillon with Farmers Market, beer festival and free concerts | SummitDaily.com

The town of Dillon's summer event series kicks off in earnest this weekend with the town's first Farmers Market of the summer, a free concert and the Lake Dillon Brew Festival on Saturday at the Lake Dillon Amphitheatre and Marina Park.

The Colorado Brewers Guild Brew Tasting will run from 1-5 p.m. at Dillon Marina Park, with more than 25 Colorado breweries. The cost is $35 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild, a nonprofit association who lobbies the state Legislature on behalf of Colorado's craft brewers, among other things.

The event will be on the shores of Lake Dillon at the Lake Dillon Amphitheatre and the Marina Park, on Lodgepole Street at the end of Lake Dillon Drive. There is free parking in the town center and Marina lots.

Additionally, a free concert will be held at the Lake Dillon Amphitheatre with Funky Johnson from 2-4:30 p.m., followed by Tiffany Christopher and the Randy Hansen Experience.

The day closes out with an after party from 10 p.m. to midnight at the nearby brewery, Pug Ryan's, with live music from Todd Johnson and Breaking Blues.

For more about the town's summer events, go to TownOfDillon.com/events.

One thing to note, Lake Dillon Water Taxi and Charters has announced it will not offer rides from the Frisco Bay Marina to Dillon Marina for the 2017 summer season.