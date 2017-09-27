Summit County breweries aren’t just about pumpkin beers this fall

At Summit County's local breweries, one can find more than pumpkin spice in the seasonal drink selection. Summit Daily touched base with five local breweries, including Pug Ryan's, Dillon Dam, Outer Range, Broken Compass and Breckenridge Brewery & Pub, to see what new beers can be found on tap this fall.

Pug Ryan's Brewery:

Fresh Hop ESB:

A traditional ESB with hops straight from Paonia, deep amber color, malt flavor and a fresh, light bitterness developed by the whole cone hops. 5.5 ABV

Oktoberfest:

A classic Marzen-style lager with a deep mahogany color, rich malt flavor and low hop profile. 5.1 ABV

Harvest Wheat:

An unfilted Wheat fermented on fresh peaches from Cedaredge, beer forward flavor with a hint of peach. 5.0 ABV

Dillon Dam Brewery:

Continental Wet Hop:

Brewed with 100 percent Colorado-grown ingredients, with hop flavors and aromas from the Rockies. 5.0 ABV

Palisade Peach NEIP:

Blended with flaked oats, wheat and a generous addition of Mosaic, Eukenot and El Dorado Hops, to create a soft, smooth drinkability. 6.0 ABV

C.O.V.E. STOUT:

An imperial stout brewed with Rocky Mountain Roasters' house blend of coffee, with oatmeal, vanilla, Ecuadorian cocoa nibs and some rich dark malts. 10.3 ABV

Zuma Zen:

A German style amber lager with a slow, cool fermentation resulting in the crisp balanced flavor of toasted malts and mildly spicy German hops. 6.25 ABV

Tropical Hefeweizen:

A twist on a traditional unfiltered German wheat beer using German Weihenstephan Hefeweizen yeast, then fermented with pineapple, guava, mango and passion fruit. 6.6 ABV

Outer Range Brewing:

Long Way Home Belgian Red Ale:

A fall brew with notes of plum and clove. This belgian red is brewed with Trappist style yeast. 8.1 ABV.

Far Friends Belgian Dark Strong:

A strong ale fermented with Abbey Ale yeast with a moderate cherry, plum and fruit esters that play with the complex maltiness. 8.3 ABV.

Broken Compass Brewing:

Wet Hop Pale Ale:

Brewed with all Colorado ingredients, including 100 pounds of fresh hops. Pungently pine and citrus flavors make this ale pop on the palate. 5.8 ABV.

Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Stout:

Loaded with freshly roasted pumpkin to complement its rich, roasty stout backbone and lightly spiced to make your taste buds tingle. 6.2 ABV.

LostOberfest Märzen:

This classic fall beer is a traditional German Marzen that's amber in color, caramelly sweet and made with all German malts. 6.3 ABV.

FDFH Brown:

The Fabulously Delicious Finely Hopped Brown is a twist on the traditional brown ale, that's nutty and hoppy with a touch of brown ale sweetness. 6.25 ABV.

Imperial FDFH Brown:

The big, bad brother of the FDFH, this brew is aged in Breckenridge Distillery bourbon barrels with a smooth, rich and delicious punch. 11.2 ABV.

Breckenridge Brewery & Pub:

Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte:

As part of the brewery's nitro series, this beer has notes of vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves to compliment the beer's pumpkin flavor. 5.5 ABV.

Autumn Ale:

Brewed with Munich malts and a delicate blend of Bavarian hops, it's a full-bodied treat with a nutty-sweet middle. 7.0 ABV.

House Money IPA:

New England style IPA with two kinds of oats, 60 lbs of Galaxy, Mandarin and Mosaic hops and 300 lbs of Colorado nectarines. 7.0 ABV.