Summit Music and Arts presents ‘An Afternoon of British Viola Music’

'An Afternoon of British Viola Music'

Violist Basil Vendryes will be the guest in an exciting afternoon of music as he joins William David in "An Afternoon of British Viola Music." The program features music by Rebecca Clarke, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Frank Bridge and York Bowen. Basil Vendryes has been principal violist for the Colorado Symphony since 1993 and is a former member of the San Francisco Symphony, the New York Philharmonic and the Rochester Philharmonic orchestras. He serves on numerous school faculties and is the founder and director of the Colorado Young Sinfonia, comprised of some of the best young talent in the Denver area. Vendryes plays on a rare Italian viola made in 1887. Vendryes will be joined by pianist William David. The show will start at 4 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Breckenridge on Sunday, Nov. 12. The tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The show is free to students ages 18 and under. Prior to the musical performance, Gail Shears, a New England-native who lives in Summit County, will be showcasing her artwork from 3-4 p.m. Shears learned the art of stained glass while living in New York and has created lamps, windows, glass boxes and numerous window pieces from original designs. For more information on Summit Music and Arts, visit SummitMusicAndArts.org.