Taste of Colorado chance to mingle with snow science experts | SummitDaily.com

After 24 years, the International Snow Science Workshop (ISSW) returns to Breckenridge, a five-day event for expert researchers and practitioners worldwide in the field of avalanche and snow science. For the first time, the conference will include the Taste of Colorado event — open to the public — giving the community a chance to socialize with industry experts.

“One thing we wanted to do is, because we are bringing the world’s most renowned snow scientists and professionals to Breckenridge, would be to … get them to rub shoulders with the general public,” said Aaron Carlson, executive director of Friends of Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), one of several local organizations helping to host the conference this year. “We wanted to create an event that not only showcases Colorado and Breckenridge, but also that we can invite the public to and say, ‘Hey, these are the snow professionals that are doing all the research on avalanches from a science and practice perspective, and here’s an opportunity to mingle with them.’”

Taste of Colorado will highlight Colorado food, spirits, wine and craft beer, on Monday, Oct. 3 from 6–9:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center. The $35 cost includes unlimited pours and bites, a 12-ounce ISSW stainless steel mug for the first 500 guests and a door prize ticket.

THE TASTES

The vendors include not only Summit County food and beverages, but also tastings from around the state. Locally, Breckenridge Brewery and Broken Compass Brewing will be bringing some craft beers, but the event will also host Upslope, Great Divide and Avery Brewing.

Stations for food will be set up around the Riverwalk, featuring small bites from The Real Dill, Cheese Importers, Corvus Coffee, Dead Dog Chocolate and Mi Casa. Moe’s Original BBQ in Breckenridge will be providing sandwiches and slaw.

The event will feature Deerhammer Distilling Company, Bear Creek Distillery, Suerte Tequila and Woods Distillery pouring spirits.

The Friends of CAIC will be giving away door prizes, and the cult classic ski film, “The Blizzard of Aahhh’s” will be playing in the background.

“It’s a great event for people to come and have this tasting experience and also mingle with these delegates from the Snow Science Workshop,” Carlson said.

The ISSW brings in professionals from around the world, with around 40 countries represented. Kicking off the conference on Saturday, Oct. 1, is the 15th Annual Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop, hosted by Friends of CAIC. The event is a one-day professional development seminar for people working in avalanche safety, giving avalanche workers a chance to collaborate with their peers. The meeting is intended for those in the industry, but is open to anyone. The cost is $25 for the workshop and a free happy hour.