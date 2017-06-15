The Weekend: NRO concert, BBQ challenge among top activities | SummitDaily.com

On Saturday, the National Repertory Orchestra in Breckenridge will present a powerful program led by esteemed music director of The Phoenix Symphony, Tito Muñoz, showcasing the magical and healing power of music. The show will take place at the Riverwalk Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Max Bruch's Concerto no. 1 in G minor, op. 26 is a gem of the violin repertoire that will draw you in with its mysterious introduction and keep you on the edge of your seat with its ornate show of virtuosity and lavish harmonies. Leo Tolstoy once said, "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time," and that statement certainly applies to this composition. In January of 1868 after nearly four years filled with numerous re-writes and a considerable amount of feedback from peers and mentors, the now-famous concerto was premiered in its final form. Come enjoy NRO co-concert master Eduardo Rios' performance of this bold and soulful masterpiece.

Baby got HOGBACKS

Today and Saturday is the 24th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge. Day one begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. and day two begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Over 70 barbecuers will be visiting Frisco to compete for a variety of awards in numerous categories, including pork, ribs, chicken, brisket, anything goes, barbecue sauce, side dish, salsa and dessert. Each group is competing for the coveted Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion titles. There will obviously be plenty of food sampling and demos, as well as seven live music performances, pig races, kids' activities, distillery tours, a Bacon Burner 6K and the third annual Fire Fighter cook-off. Not only is this event a ton of fun, it also benefits local nonprofits each year. Over the past 20 years, the town of Frisco has raised over $800,000 for six nonprofits.

Off-Roading

What screams Father's Day more than a day filled with cars? That's what the Outlets at Silverthorne had in mind when they scheduled the Off Road Car Show for this Sunday, June 18. View some of the coolest lifted vehicles in the country during the off-road car show in Silverthorne's Blue Village Courtyard starting at 11 a.m. View some of the coolest lifted vehicles in the country and listen to live music by TallBoyz. This show sponsored by Specialized Truck and SUV. For more information, visit OutletsAtSilverthorne.com. 866-746-7686.

PAA KOW

Paa Kow is an internationally renowned drum set player, band leader, composer and teacher of music taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. this Friday, June 16, at the Barkley Ballroom in Frisco. Growing up in the small village of Enyan Denkyira near Cape Coast in Ghana, West Africa, Paa Kow began to play music and tour with his family's concert band at a very early age. He has since grown to be widely recognized as one of the most remarkable drum set players to tour in Africa, Europe and America. Paa Kow's deep groove and prodigious talent reveal a unique ability to speak to listeners with his drums, inspiring a profound spiritual conversation. His songs are captivating and danceable and incorporate lyrics in his native language, Fante, as well as English. Paa Kow's vision is to spread the music and culture of his homeland by touring the world with his African orchestra. Notable musicians he has shared the stage with include African greats: Amakye Dede, George Darko, Kojo Antwi, Nat Brew, Hugh Masekela and Vusi Mahlasela, as well as American greats Victor Wooten, Brad Goode, John Gunther, Michael Kang and many more. There is no cover charge for this show. For more information, visit BarkleyBallroom.com or call 970-708-7042.

GONE TO MARKET

This Sunday, June 18, is the opening day of the Breckenridge Sunday Market, which will run from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Sunday from now until September 10. The market will feature dozens of vendors with a unique selection of handcrafted, homegrown items. The vendors at this year's Sunday Market include: Breckenridge Candle Cabin, Vela Apparel, The Boozy Jam Company, That's So Rado, Taspen's Organics, Sun Lyon Studio, Maya Colorado Chocolate, Koglers Bakery, Get Real Bazaar, Grundy Studio, Bjorn's Colorado Honey and many more. Each Sunday the Breckenridge Market will take place between the Main Street Station plaza and the Village at Breckenridge. Right beside the beautiful Maggie Pond with views looking up towards Breckenridge Ski Resort, this oasis is the perfect location for a farmers market. The location is located practically in the core of downtown Breckenridge.

The Weekend is the arts and entertainment column for the Summit Daily News, focused on fun weekend happenings in Summit County. Email clewis@summitdaily.com with event information.