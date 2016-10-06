Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Now is the Time: Healthcare for Everybody

Frisco, Oct. 6

6:30 p.m., Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place. World Premier Movie, from award-winning filmmakers Laurie Simon and Terry Sterrenberg. Music composed by Cliff Tasner, known for his work in the Life of Pi, Benjamin Button, and two Harry Potter movies. Free.

Unacceptable Risk Screening and Wildfire Panel

Breckenridge, Oct. 6

6:30 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. Screening of short film ‘Unacceptable Risk’, which details the relationship between climate change and extreme wildland fire behavior in Colorado and highlights the real impacts on firefighters. A panel discussion of local wildfire experts will follow the screening. For more information contact unacceptableriskfilm@gmail.com.

Kevin Danzig with Scooter Barnes

Breckenridge, Oct. 6

5 p.m., Mother Loaded Tavern, 103 Main St. Singer songwriter Kevin Danzig will be joined by guitarist Scooter Barnes in the JC Lounge. (970) 453-2572.

Rhythmatronix

Frisco, Oct. 6

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Members of String Cheese Incident, Allman Brothers Band and Dead and Company make up this all star lineup. $15.

Antique Brass Tree Necklace

Breckenridge, Oct. 6

6 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable, 110 E. Washington Ave. Offers an introduction to basic beading and wire bending techniques. Each student will create an antique brass pendant necklace with semi-precious stone. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/