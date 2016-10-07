Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Today’s top five things to do in Summit County
October 7, 2016
Flash Mountain Flood
Breckenridge, Oct. 7
10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Rock n’ Roll jam band from Boulder. For fans of The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band and Widespread Panic.
John Truscelli Band
Dillon, Oct. 7
9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 Highway 6. The John Truscelli Band is a local roots/rock dance band, so much fun. No Cover with dinner.
Glass + PMC Pendant
Breckenridge, Oct. 7
6 p.m., Hot Shop, 123 S. Ridge St. Create a unique pendant using precious metal clay and dichroic glass. Pendants can be kiln or torch fired to allow experimentation with two unique processes. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.
Historic Saloon Tour
Breckenridge, Oct. 7
5 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. In 1880 Breckenridge was home to 19 saloons and two dancehalls. Stroll downtown learning about these historic businesses and sample the spirits of the Breckenridge Distillery. $15/adult (must be 21+); reservations required; http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767 x2.
Tombstone Tales at Twilight Tour
Breckenridge, Oct. 7
5 p.m., Valley Brook Cemetery, 905 Airport Road. The historic cemetery dates back to 1882 and reflects the area’s rich mining history and Victorian society. $15/adult, $10/child. Weather permitting. Reservations required. http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767 x2.
