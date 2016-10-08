Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Flight For Life /Mahany Heroes Park – Grand Opening

Frisco, Oct. 8

10 a.m., St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, 340 Peak One Drive. The unveiling of the Flight For Life/Mahany Heroes Park. Includes a brief recognition of the donors, volunteers, committee members, artisans and families whose tireless dedication created a place of beauty in the wake of tragedy. The park will stand in loving memory of Patrick Mahany. Brief tours of the park and a small reception. (720) 724-3809.

NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting, Phase I & II

Dillon, Oct. 8-9

9 a.m., Summit County Shooting Range, 639 County Road 66. The Summit Range Association (SRA) will present this NRA course that teaches the basic knowledge, skills and attitude for owning and operating a pistol safely. Cost of $70 includes classroom and range time. Visit http://summitrange.org/nrabps for information and registration. With questions email Classes@summitrange.org.

Met Opera Live in HD

Breckenridge, Oct. 8

10 a.m., Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. Tristan and Isolde opens the Mets Live in HD season in a new production by Mariusz Treliski, and will be well served by a cast of outstanding Wagnerians: Nina Stemme as Isolde, Stuart Skelton as Tristan, Ekaterina Gubanova as Brangne, and Ren Pape as King Marke, with Sir Simon Rattle conducting, in one of his rare appearances at the Met.

Candy’s River House Band

Dillon, Oct. 8

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 Highway 6. Candy’s River House is a touring Rock Band from Salt Lake City. Dance favorites and a driving beat. No cover with dinner.

Amoramora

Breckenridge, Oct. 8

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Hailing from Boulder, Amoramora is a blend of progressive rock, jam band, funk, jazz and blues.

