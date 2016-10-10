Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Gold Miners Hike

Breckenridge, Oct. 10

10 a.m., Iowa Hill Trailhead, Airport Road. Enjoy an easy guided hike through the historic Iowa Hill mine site, passing mining artifacts and interpretive signs on the way to exclusive access inside a restored miner’s boardinghouse. $15/adult, $10/child. Weather permitting. Reservations required. http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767 x2.

Ghostly Decorations

Breckenridge, Oct. 10

12:30 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable, 110 E. Washington Ave. Create a fun cheese cloth ghost to decorate your home for the Halloween season. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

Haunted Gardens for Kids

Breckenridge, Oct. 10

3:30 p.m., Quandary Antiques Cabin, 131 S. Ridge St. Make creepy decor in a miniature haunted oasis filled with ghosts, spiderwebs and other spooky frights. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

Lotta Tabata/PiYo

Breckenridge, Oct. 10

6:15 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Lotta Tabata is a high energy interval training class and PiYo is a totally new take on core exercise, featuring dynamic, non-stop fluid movement using only body weight. This class is free with daily Rec Center admission. (970) 453-1734.

Water Aerobics Class

Breckenridge, Oct. 10

8 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Water Aerobics tones the entire body by using water resistant equipment. Modifications are taught for all levels of fitness. Water Aerobics is free with Recreation Center admission. (970) 453-1734.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/