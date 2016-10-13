Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Cycling Class

Breckenridge, Oct. 13 & 15

9 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Cycling classes at the Breck Rec Center are designed to challenge all levels of rider. Free with Recreation Center daily admission. (970) 453-1734.

YoFlow Class

Breckenridge, Oct. 13

12:10 p.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. YoFlow is a self-paced mindful class that incorporates a progression of balance, alignment, extension and full range of motion. Free with Recreation Center daily admission. (970) 453-1734.

Truths from the Trail: Bringing Home the Secrets of Patagonia

Breckenridge, Oct. 13

6:30 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road. If you are curious to know about thru- hiking or exploring Patagonia, join Bethany Hughes, an avid hiker, for an evening of photos and stories to ignite your sense of adventure while learning travel tips for South America. This Speaker Series event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Heidi Kunzek, (970) 453-6757, ext. 2614, hkunzek@coloradomtn.edu or visit cmcspeaks.com.

Breckenridge Walk Through History

Breckenridge, Oct. 13-15

11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. Enjoy a 90-minute tour through Breckenridge’s nationally recognized Historic District with a local expert. Along the way, hear stories about the hardy souls who lived in Breckenridge more than 100 years ago and enjoy exclusive access to historic homes. $10/adult, $5/child; reservations not required; http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767 x2.

U.S. Masters Swimming

Breckenridge, Oct. 13

6:45 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Whether you are a fitness swimmer, a former competitive swimmer, or a triathlete in training, the U.S. Masters Swimming community will help you work toward your individual goals. Under the guidance of USMS Coach Jaime Brede, you will develop effective habits in a fun environment with other swimmers who wish to take their fitness to the next level. Also meets Thursday mornings from 6:45-8:15 a.m. (970) 453-1734.

