Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

‘From Blue River to Moon River’ – The Songs of Johnny Mercer

Silverthorne, Oct. 14

7 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. Summit Music and Arts presents ‘From Blue River to Moon River’ – The Songs of Johnny Mercer. Tickets: $20 in advance/ $25 at the door. summitmusicandarts.org or (970) 389-5788.

The Workshy

Breckenridge, Oct. 14

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. High energy 6 piece funk band.

Coffee Talk

Breckenridge, Oct. 14

8 a.m., Cabin Coffee, 222 S. Main St., Suite B. Join members of the town council and town manager Rick Holman for an informal opportunity to speak one-on-one and discuss town issues. (970) 547-3166.

Domus Pacis Family Respite Food for Families Friday

Frisco, Oct. 14

11 a.m., Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place. Help create meals to nourish families on a cancer journey by allowing them time to relax and enjoy their respite week in Summit County. Domus Pacis provides the recipes, ingredients and containers. Donations of ingredients and food storage supplies are gratefully accepted for this monthly project.

Water Aerobics

Breckenridge, Oct. 14

8 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Water Aerobics tones the entire body by using water resistant equipment. Modifications are taught for all levels of fitness. Free with Recreation Center admission. (970) 453-1734.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/