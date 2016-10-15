Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Grand Vacations Fall Festival

Breckenridge, Oct. 15

11 a.m., Riverwalk Center, 150 West Adams Ave. Breckenridge Grand Vacations is hosting their 6th annual Fall Festival at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Attendance is free — a $5 suggested donation benefits the FIRC. Activities include bouncy castles, trampolines, petting zoo, face painting, balloon art, fall- themed crafts and much more. (970) 453-3187.

The Devil Makes Three

Breckenridge, Oct. 15

8 p.m., Riverwalk Center, 150 West Adams Ave. With a slightly punky perspective on vintage American blues, The Devil Makes Three is a breath of fresh musical air. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. (970) 453-3187.

Wish You Were Pink

Breckenridge, Oct. 15

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Authentic Pink Floyd tribute band.

Demonstration Of How To Create Stained Glass Snowflakes

Keystone, Oct. 15

Noon to 2 p.m., Art Gallery at Keystone Lake, Across from the Adventure Center. Artist Gail Shears will demonstrate the Tiffany style copper foil method of creating stained glass. Come and watch her as she shows how to make unique stained glass snowflakes. They have become her signature pieces. This is open to all and is free.

Stephen C. West Ice Arena Open House

Breckenridge, Oct. 15

5 p.m., Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 0189 Boreas Pass Road. Whether it’s Learn-To-Skate classes, afterschool programs, figure skating or hockey programs, the rec center has something for everyone. All ages and abilities welcome – free admission includes skate rental and helmet rental. Skating instructors are out on the ice providing free lessons.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/