Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Walk Through History

Breckenridge, Oct. 16

11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. Enjoy a 90-minute tour through Breckenridge’s nationally recognized Historic District with a local expert. Along the way, hear stories about the hardy souls who lived in Breckenridge more than 100 years ago and enjoy exclusive access to historic homes. $10/adult, $5/child; reservations not required; http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767 x2.

Painting for Pleasure

Breckenridge, Oct. 16

2 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. Create a memory of Breckenridge while learning how to paint in oils. Ages 15 and up. For questions, call (970) 453-3364. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org.

Afroman

Frisco, Oct. 16

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Afroman is an American rapper who came to prominence with his singles ‘Because I Got High’ and ‘Crazy Rap.’ Tickets are $15.

Beginner Fencing

Breckenridge, Oct. 16

1-3 p.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Structured for anyone ages 8 and older. This introductory class teaches participants the basics and fundamentals of fencing. Participants are responsible for securing their own equipment. Please contact the Sports Coordinator at (970) 547-4321 for information. The fee is $5 per class. (970) 453-1734.

Pickleball

Breckenridge, Oct. 16

1 p.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Meet other local players and check out the scene of one of America’s fastest growing pastime. A Recreation Center daily admission, punch pass or membership is required. (970) 453-1734.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/