Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Vintage Halloween Banners

Breckenridge, Oct. 17

12:30 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable, 110 E. Washington Ave. Create a vintage inspired banner to decorate your home for the Halloween season. For questions, call (970) 453-3364. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org.

Monster Mash Lanterns for Kids

Breckenridge, Oct. 17

3:30 p.m., Quandary Antiques Cabin, 131 S. Ridge St. Kids will decorate their own monster-mash lamp to use at night. Let your children release their inner (spooky) creativity while getting the Halloween jitters out of their system. For questions, call (970) 453-3364. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org.

Wild West Tour

Breckenridge, Oct. 17-19

10:30 a.m., The Dredge Restaurant, 180 W. Jefferson. A 90-minute walking tour. Partly historic, partly strange and partly ghostly, this tour will give you a complete overview of this fascinating town. Call for reservations: Jamie (970) 485-2894, breckenridgetours2856@gmail.com or http://www.breckghosttours.com.

Lotta Tabata/PiYo

Breckenridge, Oct. 17

6:15 a.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Lotta Tabata is a high-energy interval training class and PiYo is a totally new take on core exercise, featuring dynamic, non-stop fluid movement using only body weight. Free with daily Rec Center admission. (970) 453-1734.

Coed Volleyball League

Breckenridge, Oct. 17

6 p.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. This officiated Monday night recreational league is for coed teams of six players with average volleyball skills. The league is limited to 10 teams on a first-come, first-served basis. (970) 453-1734.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/