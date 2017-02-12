Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Burlesque and Beauty Valentine’s Event

Silverthorne, Feb. 12

5 p.m., Studio B, 755 Blue River Parkway. Join Studio B Dance Center and Sue Lane Beauty for a fun evening of burlesque makeup tutorials (lashes and lips) learn a sexy dance, and make a pair of your very own pasties. $15, includes dance lesson, food and drinks, a make up tutorial and a $15 credit to any service at Sue Lane Beauty. Please call to rsvp, (970) 368-2439.

Elks Lodge Fundraiser Breakfast

Silverthorne, Feb. 12

9 a.m., Summit County Elks Lodge, 1321 Blue River Parkway. All-you-can-eat fundraiser breakfast to benefit local performing arts organization Summit Music and Arts. Will call tickets: Elks Lodge (970) 468-2561. Cash,check or purchase tickets online at Summitmusicandarts.org.

Overlook Guided Snowshoe Tour

Breckenridge, Feb. 12

11:30 a.m., Gold Run Nordic Center, 200 Clubhouse Drive. A family-oriented tour that takes you past the Jessie Mill and onto the historic town of Preston. Spectacular views of the Ten Mile Range from the Jumbo Mine. The tour is two and a half hours long. (970) 453-1734.

Argentium Silver Workshop

Breckenridge, Feb. 12

9:30 a.m., Hot Shop, 123 S. Ridge St. Master goldsmith and certified master bench jeweler, Ronda Coryell, will provide expert instruction and close up demos in working with Argentium sterling silver. Students will leave with three finished products. (970) 453-3364.

Ganesh: Crossing the Threshold to New Beginnings

Breckenridge, Feb. 12

1:30 p.m., Meta Yoga Studios, 118 S. Ridge St. This workshop will explore the story of Hindu god Ganesh. In the class participants will reflect on how thresholds, beginnings and obstacles manifest through mudra, visualization, journaling and chanting. (970) 547-9642.

